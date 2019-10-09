Maker City KC
Maker City KC events: A fashion show, food truck workshop and more to do October 10-16
We want to be your go-to source for exciting events and what’s happening within the Kansas City-area maker community. Here are all of our calendar picks for this week — you can see even more on our Facebook page.
Friday, October 11
Kansas City Jazz Orchestra Presents: The Cotton Club at Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts, 1601 Broadway Blvd.
Live2Lead: Kansas City at The Event Pavilion at iWerx, 1520 Clay St. in North Kansas City
Saturday, October 12
ScrapsKC ReVision: Fashion with Compassion Upcycle Fashion Show at ScrapsKC, 3269 Roanoke Road
Food Truck Workshop at Mid-Continent Public Library (Red Bridge Branch) at 11140 Locust
Wednesday, October 16
Pumpkin Spice and Everything Nice at Vested Coffee at 310 West 8th Street
The Funders Roundtable at Kauffman Foundation Conference Center, 4801 Rockhill Road
Thursday, October 17
Art of the Movement at The Gem Theater at 1615 E. 18th St.
HERE’S A LIST OF MAKER SPACES AROUND KC:
- FabLab at Metropolitan Community College • 1779 Universal Ave.
- Hammerspace Community Workshop • 440 E 63rd St.
- KC Woodworkers Guild • 3189 Mercier St.
- Maker Studio at Union Station • 30 West Pershing Road
- Maker Village • 606 E 31st St.
- The Sewing Labs • 1305 East 27th St.
- Urban Farming Guys • 3700 E 12th St.
- Lawrence Creates Makerspace • 512 E 9th St. in Lawrence
- Johnson County Library MakerSpace • 9875 W 87th St. in Overland Park
