Maker City KC events: A fashion show, food truck workshop and more to do October 10-16

We want to be your go-to source for exciting events and what’s happening within the Kansas City-area maker community. Here are all of our calendar picks for this week — you can see even more on our Facebook page.

Friday, October 11

Kansas City Jazz Orchestra Presents: The Cotton Club at Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts, 1601 Broadway Blvd.

Live2Lead: Kansas City at The Event Pavilion at iWerx, 1520 Clay St. in North Kansas City

Saturday, October 12

ScrapsKC ReVision: Fashion with Compassion Upcycle Fashion Show at ScrapsKC, 3269 Roanoke Road

Food Truck Workshop at Mid-Continent Public Library (Red Bridge Branch) at 11140 Locust

Wednesday, October 16

Pumpkin Spice and Everything Nice at Vested Coffee at 310 West 8th Street

The Funders Roundtable at Kauffman Foundation Conference Center, 4801 Rockhill Road

Thursday, October 17

Art of the Movement at The Gem Theater at 1615 E. 18th St.

HERE’S A LIST OF MAKER SPACES AROUND KC: