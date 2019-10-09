Maker City KC

Maker City KC events: A fashion show, food truck workshop and more to do October 10-16

We want to be your go-to source for exciting events and what’s happening within the Kansas City-area maker community. Here are all of our calendar picks for this week — you can see even more on our Facebook page.

Friday, October 11

69273496_2357239994359492_6019469271766138880_o (1).jpg


Kansas City Jazz Orchestra Presents: The Cotton Club at Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts, 1601 Broadway Blvd.

70951750_707340009740320_8271809065919709184_o.jpg

Live2Lead: Kansas City at The Event Pavilion at iWerx, 1520 Clay St. in North Kansas City

Saturday, October 12

64900410_10162027821080261_4445300063417139200_o.jpg


ScrapsKC ReVision: Fashion with Compassion Upcycle Fashion Show at ScrapsKC, 3269 Roanoke Road

foodtruckworkshop.jpg

Food Truck Workshop at Mid-Continent Public Library (Red Bridge Branch) at 11140 Locust

Wednesday, October 16

pumpkins.jpg

Pumpkin Spice and Everything Nice at Vested Coffee at 310 West 8th Street

68679579_408752149783772_5548799237614993408_n.jpg

The Funders Roundtable at Kauffman Foundation Conference Center, 4801 Rockhill Road

Thursday, October 17

70878205_10156988678415141_8185236943437561856_o.jpg


Art of the Movement at The Gem Theater at 1615 E. 18th St.

HERE’S A LIST OF MAKER SPACES AROUND KC:

  Comments  