Maker City KC newsletter: Cheers to female entrepreneurs and Middle of the Map Fest

We’re officially 10 months into Maker City KC now and I believe this is the first week that we’ve done a story about barbecue! How did that happen?

This week we bring you an impressive story about an innovative product that’s the perfect gift for the pitmaster in your friend circle. The product is called Tappecue. In the same way that you probably have a smart TV in your living room, this is a smart thermometer, connected to WiFi, that alerts you to what is happening to the meat in your smoker or on your grill. It’s a really interesting product, and I bet many Tappecues were used during the recent American Royal World Series of Barbecue. Check out the story here.

Another feature for you this week is about a woman who left her 17-year career in advertising to pursue her passion and to also bring others joy by creating Gary KC, a mobile floral studio in a vintage Shasta camper. She’s part of a Block Party happening this Saturday in Waldo at McLain’s Bakery from 4 to 7 p.m. If you’re out and about, stop by and meet Jessi and grab some flowers. Here’s her story.

Our Maker City KC calendar features one of my favorite events of the year, Middle of the Map Fest, which happens this weekend. It’s the 9th annual music festival and this year it features more than 45 bands playing at the Uptown Theater and at five venues in the Crossroads Arts District: recordBar, The Brick, Messenger Coffee, Josey Records and Songbird Cafe.

Several local and regional bands will play the fest, which is headlined by Clairo, who was recently featured on Jimmy Kimmel and Ellen. She has more than a quarter billion spins on Spotify, and she takes the stage at the Uptown on Friday.

For more info about the fest, to see the schedule, and to grab incredibly cheap tickets go here. — Chris Haghirian