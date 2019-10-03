Maker City KC calendar: Middle of the Map Music Fest and other top events October 3-9

We want to be your go-to source for exciting events and what’s happening within the Kansas City-area maker community. Here are all of our calendar picks for this week — you can see even more on our Facebook page.

Thursday, October 3

Maker van Dieren and Artist Boydston at GUILDit Art/Biz at Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art, 4420 Warwick Blvd.

Friday, October 4 to Saturday, October 5

Middle of the Map Music Fest: featuring Clairo, Snail Mail & more at CrossroadsKC, 417 E. 18th St.

Saturday, October 5

McLain’s Bakery Block Party outside around the bakery, 201 E Gregory Blvd.

Gary Pop-Up at McLain’s Block Party outside around the bakery, 201 E. Gregory Blvd.

Monday, October 7

Sewing for Costume Nerds -Working without Reference at The Sewing Labs, 1305 E. 27th St.

Tuesday, October 8

A Gathering of Artists at The Art Studio of Gloria Heifner, 1313 Atlantic

Saturday, October 12

ScrapsKC ReVision: Fashion with Compassion Upcycle Fashion Show at ScrapsKC, 3269 Roanoke Road

