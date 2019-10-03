Maker City KC
Maker City KC calendar: Middle of the Map Music Fest and other top events October 3-9
We want to be your go-to source for exciting events and what’s happening within the Kansas City-area maker community. Here are all of our calendar picks for this week — you can see even more on our Facebook page.
Thursday, October 3
- Maker van Dieren and Artist Boydston at GUILDit Art/Biz at Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art, 4420 Warwick Blvd.
Friday, October 4 to Saturday, October 5
- Middle of the Map Music Fest: featuring Clairo, Snail Mail & more at CrossroadsKC, 417 E. 18th St.
Saturday, October 5
- McLain’s Bakery Block Party outside around the bakery, 201 E Gregory Blvd.
- Gary Pop-Up at McLain’s Block Party outside around the bakery, 201 E. Gregory Blvd.
Monday, October 7
- Sewing for Costume Nerds -Working without Reference at The Sewing Labs, 1305 E. 27th St.
Tuesday, October 8
- A Gathering of Artists at The Art Studio of Gloria Heifner, 1313 Atlantic
Saturday, October 12
- ScrapsKC ReVision: Fashion with Compassion Upcycle Fashion Show at ScrapsKC, 3269 Roanoke Road
HERE’S A LIST OF MAKER SPACES AROUND KC:
- FabLab at Metropolitan Community College • 1779 Universal Ave.
- Hammerspace Community Workshop • 440 E 63rd St.
- KC Woodworkers Guild • 3189 Mercier St.
- Maker Studio at Union Station • 30 West Pershing Road
- Maker Village • 606 E 31st St.
- The Sewing Labs • 1305 East 27th St.
- Urban Farming Guys • 3700 E 12th St.
- Lawrence Creates Makerspace • 512 E 9th St. in Lawrence
- Johnson County Library MakerSpace • 9875 W 87th St. in Overland Park
