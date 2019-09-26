Maker City KC calendar: Fun and creative events in Kansas City September 26-October 2

We want to be your go-to source for exciting events and what’s happening within the Kansas City-area maker community. Here are all of our calendar picks for this week — you can see even more on our Facebook page.

Thursday, September 26

Maker van Dieren & Artist Boydston at GUILDit Art/Biz • Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art, 4420 Warwick Blvd.

Influence: A Powerful Tool at SkillPath • 6900 Squibb Road in Mission

A Founder’s Tale: Alternative Funding at Plexpod • 300 E. 39th St.

Saturday, September 28

Mac Maker Fest 2019 at Mac Properties • 301 E Armour Boulevard

Good Vibe Society Grand Opening • 221 Oak Street in Bonner Springs

Tuesday, October 1

Financial Services for Small Businesses: AEI Conference at Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation, 4801 Rockhill Road

HERE’S A LIST OF MAKER SPACES AROUND KC: