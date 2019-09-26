Maker City KC
Maker City KC calendar: Fun and creative events in Kansas City September 26-October 2
We want to be your go-to source for exciting events and what’s happening within the Kansas City-area maker community. Here are all of our calendar picks for this week — you can see even more on our Facebook page.
Thursday, September 26
- Maker van Dieren & Artist Boydston at GUILDit Art/Biz • Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art, 4420 Warwick Blvd.
- Influence: A Powerful Tool at SkillPath • 6900 Squibb Road in Mission
- A Founder’s Tale: Alternative Funding at Plexpod • 300 E. 39th St.
Saturday, September 28
- Mac Maker Fest 2019 at Mac Properties • 301 E Armour Boulevard
- Good Vibe Society Grand Opening • 221 Oak Street in Bonner Springs
Tuesday, October 1
- Financial Services for Small Businesses: AEI Conference at Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation, 4801 Rockhill Road
HERE’S A LIST OF MAKER SPACES AROUND KC:
- FabLab at Metropolitan Community College • 1779 Universal Ave.
- Hammerspace Community Workshop • 440 E 63rd St.
- KC Woodworkers Guild • 3189 Mercier St.
- Maker Studio at Union Station • 30 West Pershing Road
- Maker Village • 606 E 31st St.
- The Sewing Labs • 1305 East 27th St.
- Urban Farming Guys • 3700 E 12th St.
- Lawrence Creates Makerspace • 512 E 9th St. in Lawrence
- Johnson County Library MakerSpace • 9875 W 87th St. in Overland Park
