Maker City KC
Maker City KC calendar September 19-25: Plaza Art Fair, Waldo Fall Fest and more
We want to be your go-to source for exciting events and what’s happening within the Kansas City-area maker community. Here are all of our calendar picks for this week — you can see even more on our Facebook page.
Thursday, September 19
- Startland’s Innovation Exchange: Investing in the Power of Women at Freedom Interiors • 4000 Washington St.
- Intro to Carving: Wooden Spoon at Maker Village KC • 606 East 31st St.
Friday, September 20 to Sunday, September 22
- The Plaza Art Fair at The Country Club Plaza
Saturday, September 21
- Troostapalooza at 3000 Troost Ave.
- 27th Annual Waldo Fall Festival in Waldo • 75th and Wornall
Saturday, September 21 to Sunday, September 22
- 29th Annual UNplaza Art Fair at Southmoreland Park • Emanuel Cleaver II Blvd.
HERE’S A LIST OF MAKER SPACES AROUND KC:
- FabLab at Metropolitan Community College • 1779 Universal Ave.
- Hammerspace Community Workshop • 440 E 63rd St.
- KC Woodworkers Guild • 3189 Mercier St.
- Maker Studio at Union Station • 30 West Pershing Road
- Maker Village • 606 E 31st St.
- The Sewing Labs • 1305 East 27th St.
- Urban Farming Guys • 3700 E 12th St.
- Lawrence Creates Makerspace • 512 E 9th St. in Lawrence
- Johnson County Library MakerSpace • 9875 W 87th St. in Overland Park
Comments