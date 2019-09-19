Maker City KC calendar September 19-25: Plaza Art Fair, Waldo Fall Fest and more

We want to be your go-to source for exciting events and what’s happening within the Kansas City-area maker community. Here are all of our calendar picks for this week — you can see even more on our Facebook page.

Thursday, September 19

Startland’s Innovation Exchange: Investing in the Power of Women at Freedom Interiors • 4000 Washington St.

Intro to Carving: Wooden Spoon at Maker Village KC • 606 East 31st St.

Friday, September 20 to Sunday, September 22

The Plaza Art Fair at The Country Club Plaza

Saturday, September 21

Troostapalooza at 3000 Troost Ave.

27th Annual Waldo Fall Festival in Waldo • 75th and Wornall

Saturday, September 21 to Sunday, September 22

29th Annual UNplaza Art Fair at Southmoreland Park • Emanuel Cleaver II Blvd.

HERE’S A LIST OF MAKER SPACES AROUND KC: