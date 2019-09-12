Maker City KC newsletter: These local makers built multimillion dollar businesses

Hands down, my favorite thing about Maker City KC is learning the amazing stories behind the great makers in this town and then sharing them with you! One of my favorite stories from a while back was about local makers, Nickel & Suede. A company that started as a hobby and turned into an $8.5 million company. Go back and read that story HERE if you missed it!

This week’s feature tells the story behind Mer-Sea & Co. and it’s blowing my mind the same way the Nickel & Suede feature did. The company started as a paper goods operation, but now they make scented candles and soft goods, like sweaters and wraps. They started out at The American Royal in 2013, and fast forward to now and it was the fastest-growing company in Kansas in 2018, with $6.6 million in sales, with year-over-year growth of 1,750 percent! I love stories like this! Read it HERE!

-Chris Haghirian