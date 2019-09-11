Maker City KC
Maker City KC events Sept. 12-18: A mural festival, West Bottoms block party and more
Now through Sunday
Friday
- Harvest Moon Grand Opening, Botànica and Women’s Collective Ave, 4107 Troost Ave.
- Miniature Paint and Sip Night for Grown Ups at The National Museum of Toys and Miniatures, 5235 Oak St.
Saturday
- West Bottoms Block Party at FETCH, 1101 Mulberry St.
- 5th Annual Costume Workshop hosted by Walkin’ & Rollin’ Costumes at Hammerspace, 5200 E. 45th St.
- Gary (Mobile Flower Studio) Pop-Up at McLain’s Bakery, 201 E Gregory Blvd. in Waldo
- 10th Annual Hallmarket Art Festival at Crown Center, 2405 Grand Blvd.
Thursday, September 19
- Startland’s Innovation Exchange: Investing in the Power of Women at Freedom Interiors • 4000 Washington St.
HERE’S A LIST OF MAKER SPACES AROUND KC:
- FabLab at Metropolitan Community College • 1779 Universal Ave.
- Hammerspace Community Workshop • 440 E 63rd St.
- KC Woodworkers Guild • 3189 Mercier St.
- Maker Studio at Union Station • 30 West Pershing Road
- Maker Village • 606 E 31st St.
- The Sewing Labs • 1305 East 27th St.
- Urban Farming Guys • 3700 E 12th St.
- Lawrence Creates Makerspace • 512 E 9th St. in Lawrence
- Johnson County Library MakerSpace • 9875 W 87th St. in Overland Park
