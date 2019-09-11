Maker City KC events Sept. 12-18: A mural festival, West Bottoms block party and more

We want to be your go-to source for exciting events and what’s happening within the Kansas City-area maker community. Here are all of our calendar picks for this week — you can see even more on our Facebook page.

Now through Sunday

Friday

Harvest Moon Grand Opening, Botànica and Women’s Collective Ave, 4107 Troost Ave.

Miniature Paint and Sip Night for Grown Ups at The National Museum of Toys and Miniatures, 5235 Oak St.

Saturday

West Bottoms Block Party at FETCH, 1101 Mulberry St.

5th Annual Costume Workshop hosted by Walkin’ & Rollin’ Costumes at Hammerspace, 5200 E. 45th St.

Gary (Mobile Flower Studio) Pop-Up at McLain’s Bakery, 201 E Gregory Blvd. in Waldo

10th Annual Hallmarket Art Festival at Crown Center, 2405 Grand Blvd.

Thursday, September 19

Startland’s Innovation Exchange: Investing in the Power of Women at Freedom Interiors • 4000 Washington St.

HERE’S A LIST OF MAKER SPACES AROUND KC: