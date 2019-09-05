Maker City KC
Maker City KC newsletter: your weekend planning starts here
Happy First Friday eve to you. We’re coming up on the first weekend in September and KC knows how to pack events into this month! Last week in this space we listed eight upcoming festivals to NOT miss and just this weekend FIVE of those events are happening.
Here you go:
- September 6-8: Art Westport in Westport
- September 7: KC Chalk and Walk with a Strawberry Swing Indie Craft Fair Pop Up at Crown Center
- September 7: Crossroads Music Fest happening at multiple venues in The Crossroads Art District
- September 7: Making Movies Carnaval, music and arts festival at Knuckleheads
- September 8-15: Spray See Mo all around downtown KC, see this week’s article about an artist from the event HERE.
All of those things are happening as well as all of the First Friday events and gallery openings. There really is something for everyone to check out and the weather forecast for Friday and Saturday looks great too.
So check out those links above, check out some First Friday events here and text your friends to meet up this weekend at some of these great KC events! -Chris Haghirian
