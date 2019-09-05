Nine questions with KC street artist Spaceship Zulu ahead of the SpraySeeMo festival

This weekend is the colorful kickoff for the third annual SpraySeeMo urban art and murals fest.

More than 40 artists will gather to paint walls all over downtown Kansas City. Thirty of those artists are traveling to Kansas City from all over the United States to attend SpraySeeMo, which starts Sunday and ends September 15. Those who attend can watch the artists create their murals and also attend concerts, parties and other creative gatherings.

One of the artists involved is KC’s own Spaceship Zulu, aka Brew Lamb, a street artist who has successfully crossed over to the gallery circuit. His work ranges widely in style, but celebrates ‘80s and ‘90s nostalgia as well as the new wave of street art happening around the world.

We recently caught up with Spaceship Zulu for our Nine Questions with a Maker feature.

1. What inspires you and your work?

I would have to say what inspires me most is ‘90’s cartoons, vintage comic books and pop artists like Andy Warhol and Roy Lichtenstein.

2. Are makers doers or dreamers?

I would say makers are hybrids of both. We are dreamers, and that allows us to reach for the stars. Then we turn around and become doers to make all of our dreams happen.

3. What invention/product do you wish you would have created?

www.amazon.com. Lol. No... really.

4. What is the worst invention/product still embraced by modern society?

Petroleum. We need to make the change as a civilization now!

5. If you could sit down and have a drink with any person in your industry, who would it be and why?

It would have to be Shepard Fairey, hands down. He’s a great businessman and an amazing social activist.

6. What do you love most about the Maker Movement happening in Kansas City right now?

It’s grassroots, and lead from the heart. Every maker in this city cares about their craft and the future of this city.

7. Who or what is another maker in Kansas City that you’re impressed and inspired by?

I would have to say Alex Trinkle over at Clever Fools. He’s doing it the right way with the brand he’s building.

8. What Kansas City creation/icon best reflects our makers’ community?

I would have to say Jeremy Scott, the head designer for Moschino, and Walt Disney. They were both just Kansas City boys that turned a dream into a reality.

9. If you could ask people to do just one thing to support the Maker Movement, what would it be?

Buy local! It seems so cliche to say but invest in your city. The more we invest the more we will grow.