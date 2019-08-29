Maker City KC newsletter: eight fests on our radar that should be on your calendar

It’s festival season in Kansas City! As the calendar is about to jump from August to September, and we celebrate Labor Day this weekend there are so many fest happening NOW or about to happen in KC. We put together a list of the fests on our radar for you, so you can add them to your calendar!

Now through September 4: Middle of the Map Film Fest at Screenland Armour

Middle of the Map Film Fest takes place at Screenland Armour in North KC and spotlights 25 films from around the world, including feature films, independent flicks, award winners, rockumentaries, documentaries and short films. The festival also features a mini music fest next door at The Rino.

This weekend: Kansas City Irish Fest at Crown Center

Three days of Irish dance, music, culture, food, shopping, friends, and family!

September 6-8: Art Westport in Westport

Join 150 of Kansas City area’s top artists who’ll line the streets of Westport showcasing original art, jewelry, fine crafts and more.

September 7: KC Chalk and Walk with a Strawberry Swing Indie Craft Fair Pop Up at Crown Center

It’s a chalk art festival for kids, and kids at heart. Meet guest chalk artists from around the US and beloved KC artists too. Also featuring a popup Makers Market from Strawberry Swing.

September 7: Crossroads Music Fest happening at multiple venues in The Crossroads Art District

Crossroads Music Fest showcases a wide variety of bands and drum lines from the KC area and beyond. Over 30 bands on six stages all on one day!

September 7: Making Movies Carnaval, music and arts festival at Knuckleheads

Carnaval features Las Cafeteras (Los Angeles), ÉSSO (Chicago), Grand Marquis (KC), youth performers from The Rebel Song Academy, and folkloric dances from Mexico and Panama. There will also be live art, street vendors, food trucks and more.

September 8-15: Spray See Mo all around downtown KC, see the map on their page

The third annual urban arts and mural fest is happening all around downtown KC and takes place on over 40 walls and features 40 artists, with 30 of them traveling to KC from all around the US. The fest is full of great ways to interact with artists and to watch the murals be created live, there are also concerts, parties and other fanfare.

September 14: Hallmarket Arts Festival at Crown Center

The festival will showcase the artistic talents of Hallmark employees and retirees. The event is open to the public and free. The family-friendly event offers the opportunity to interact with one of the world’s largest creative communities and purchase their artwork.

We know this isn’t a FULL list, but it’s events that we’re looking forward to right now! Hope you can get out there and check them out! - Chris Haghirian