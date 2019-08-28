Maker City KC
Maker City KC calendar: Middle of the Map Film Fest and more events Aug. 29-Sept. 4
We want to be your go-to source for exciting events and what’s happening within the Kansas City-area maker community. Here are all of our calendar picks for this week — you can see even more on our Facebook page.
Wednesday, August 28 through Wednesday, September 4
- Middle of the Map Film Fest at Screenland Armour • 408 Armour Road in North Kansas City
Middle of the Map Film Fest is back! The Film Fest will take place at Screenland Armour and spotlights 25 films from around the world, including feature films, independent flicks, award winners, rockumentaries, documentaries and short films. The festival also features a mini music fest next door at The Rino. Middle of the Map Film Fest passes are available for purchase online HERE. Packages include:
- Single film pass: $10
- Full film fest pass: $35 (includes entry into as many films possible during the seven-day festival)
- VIP full film fest pass: $60 (includes full film fest pass, a poster, and entry to three nights of special events at The Rino)
Friday, August 30
- Marketing and Branding Toolbox at Bridge Space Lee’s Summit • 210 SW Market St. in Lee’s Summit
Saturday, August 31
- KC Zine Con #5 at UMKC Pierson Auditorium • 5100 Rockhill Road
Wednesday, September 4
- September ArtsKC Arts Leadership Network - Marketing at ArtsKC • 106 Southwest Boulevard
- DIY Patch + Stitch Workshop at FETCH • 1101 Mulberry St.
Thursday, September 5
- InnovateHER KC Brand Reveal at Lillian James Creative • 124 E Missouri Avenue, Floor 2
HERE’S A LIST OF MAKER SPACES AROUND KC:
- FabLab at Metropolitan Community College • 1779 Universal Ave.
- Hammerspace Community Workshop • 440 E 63rd St.
- KC Woodworkers Guild • 3189 Mercier St.
- Maker Studio at Union Station • 30 West Pershing Road
- Maker Village • 606 E 31st St.
- The Sewing Labs • 1305 East 27th St.
- Urban Farming Guys • 3700 E 12th St.
- Lawrence Creates Makerspace • 512 E 9th St. in Lawrence
- Johnson County Library MakerSpace • 9875 W 87th St. in Overland Park
