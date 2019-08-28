Maker City KC calendar: Middle of the Map Film Fest and more events Aug. 29-Sept. 4

We want to be your go-to source for exciting events and what’s happening within the Kansas City-area maker community. Here are all of our calendar picks for this week — you can see even more on our Facebook page.

Wednesday, August 28 through Wednesday, September 4

Middle of the Map Film Fest at Screenland Armour • 408 Armour Road in North Kansas City

Middle of the Map Film Fest is back! The Film Fest will take place at Screenland Armour and spotlights 25 films from around the world, including feature films, independent flicks, award winners, rockumentaries, documentaries and short films. The festival also features a mini music fest next door at The Rino. Middle of the Map Film Fest passes are available for purchase online HERE. Packages include:





Single film pass: $10

Full film fest pass: $35 (includes entry into as many films possible during the seven-day festival)

VIP full film fest pass: $60 (includes full film fest pass, a poster, and entry to three nights of special events at The Rino)

Friday, August 30

Marketing and Branding Toolbox at Bridge Space Lee’s Summit • 210 SW Market St. in Lee’s Summit

Saturday, August 31

KC Zine Con #5 at UMKC Pierson Auditorium • 5100 Rockhill Road

Wednesday, September 4

September ArtsKC Arts Leadership Network - Marketing at ArtsKC • 106 Southwest Boulevard

DIY Patch + Stitch Workshop at FETCH • 1101 Mulberry St.

Thursday, September 5

InnovateHER KC Brand Reveal at Lillian James Creative • 124 E Missouri Avenue, Floor 2

