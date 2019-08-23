Don’t miss these seven movies at the Middle of the Map Film Fest in North Kansas City

The Middle of the Map Film Fest is back.

The festival, August 28 through September 4 at Screenland Armour in North Kansas City, is known for presenting a wide variety of films, including comedies, dramas, documentaries, rockumentaries, and even some cult classic music films.

The weeklong event also features a mini music festival with a lineup of bands inspired by the films at the neighboring venue, The Rino. Festival passes cost $35 and include access to more than 20 films. Passes to single films cost $10. For the full lineup and tickets, go HERE.

Thinking about checking out the fest? Here are seven films you won’t want to miss.

“It All Begins with a Song: The Story of the Nashville Songwriter” presented by VMLY&R & Nashville Music City

Screens at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 28 at Screenland Armour

Watch the trailer HERE

In production for two years, the 82-minute film explores Nashville’s songwriting community — specifically the musicians’ creative processes, inspiration, struggles and the impact their songs. The project pulls from 80 interviews with songwriters and industry figures and more than 100 hours of footage. Songwriters featured in the film include Jessi Alexander, Garth Brooks, Mac Davis, Bob DiPiero, Mikky Ekko, John Hiatt, Brett James, Claude Kelly, Shane McAnally, Keb’ Mo’, Brad Paisley and Ray Stevens.

“16 Bars” presented by 90.9 FM The Bridge

Screens at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 31 and 4 p.m. Monday, September 2 at Screenland Armour

Watch the trailer HERE

Four inmates at the city jail in Richmond, Virginia are a part of a unique rehabilitation effort that involves writing and recording original music. The film follows their personal and artistic development as they produce an album with a Grammy-winning recording artist, Speech Thomas, from the iconic activist hip-hop group Arrested Development.





“The Day Shall Come”

Screens at 7 p.m. Saturday, August 31 and 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 4 at Screenland Armour

Watch the trailer HERE

Based on 100 true stories, the explosive new film from Chris Morris (“Four Lions,” “Brass Eye”) is an emotionally gripping thriller with laugh-out-loud moments that exposes the dark farce at the heart of Homeland Security: It is harder to catch a real terrorist than it is to manufacture your own.

The film was shot in secret in the Dominican Republic from the summer of 2017 into 2018. It had its world premiere at South by Southwest in March 2019. The film stars Anna Kendrick, Jim Gaffigan and Danielle Brooks, who is best known for her role as Tasha “Taystee” Jefferson on the Netflix show “Orange Is the New Black.”

“This is Love” presented by Crossroads Music Fest and KKFI 90.1 FM

Screens at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, August 31 and 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 4 at Screenland Armour

Watch the trailer HERE

From Executive Producer Mick Fleetwood, “This is Love” features Sinbad, George Clinton, Marsai Martin and even a cameo by Jay-Z. It’s a celebration of the life and music of Rudy Love, who will be in Kansas City for the screening and will host a Q&A following the film. And on Saturday, August 31, Love, his son and their band will play a concert at Old Shawnee Pizza North KC, which is a few blocks from Screenland Armour at 18th and Burlington.

“Mickey and the Bear”

Screens at 7 p.m. Friday, August 30 and 7:30 p.m. Monday, September 2 at Screenland Armour

This one is so new it doesn’t have a trailer!

The film “Mickey and the Bear” made quite a splash at this year’s SXSW. Outlets such as MTV, Variety, and Indiewire called this indie drama one their favorites of the festival. The film centers around Micky, a teen from Montana who has to take care of her addicted veteran father. Come see it and be the first of your friends talking about it.

“Wayne’s World” presented by iWerx

Screens at 9:30 p.m. Sunday, September 1 at Screenland Armour

This film needs no introduction. The 1992 comedy classic had a mini resurgence last year after the success of the Queen biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody.” In case you forgot, “Wayne’s World” took the song of the same name to another level with an amazing in-car performance by Mike Myers and Dana Carvey.

Maybe it’s been a while since you’ve seen the film, but it’s so full of amazing cameos and guests. Keep your eyes peeled for Rob Lowe, Chris Farley, Meat Loaf, Alice Cooper, Lara Flynn Boyle and so many more. “Wayne’s World” also features the best nostalgic product placement for Nuprin.

“Don’t Be A Dick About It”

Watch the trailer HERE

Screens at 3 p.m. Saturday, August 31 and 8:15 p.m. Monday, September 2 at Screenland Armour

If you have a sibling, this quirky family documentary will totally strike a chord with you. It’s all about brothers Peter and Matthew. While they have a bit of a love-hate relationship, it’s still a lot more love than hate. The fun documentary follows the everyday lives (and squabbles) of the brothers and will leave you with a smile on your face.

Don’t miss these special concerts as part of the festival: