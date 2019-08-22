Celebrate cinema and urban art in KC at Middle of the Map Film Fest and SpraySeeMO

If you’re a fan of Maker City KC who reads this newsletter, I bet you also love Kansas City. I also love this place — and I love all of the amazing and unique events that happen here.

This week’s “Meet the Maker” feature is all about KC-based muralist Rif Raf Giraffe, who started a very cool event called SpraySeeMO. It’s a weeklong festival that celebrates urban art — and it will bring more than 40 artists together to paint walls around downtown KC from Sunday, September 8 through Sunday, September 15.

In addition to the spectacle of watching 40 new murals being painted, there are parties, happy hours, concerts and so much more all happening as part of the fest. If you’re into unique events, check out the article about Rif Raf Giraffe HERE and learn more about SpraySeeMO on their website and their Facebook page. It’s going to be a great time!

Another unique event to KC is called Middle of the Map — and next week is the film portion of the annual festival. The weeklong event is Wednesday, August 28 through Wednesday, September 4 at Screenland Armour in North Kansas City. The fest features more than 25 films across all genres. Many are award-winning films or have yet to be officially released. There are also a couple classics like “Wayne’s World” and the 1979 classic “Rock ’n’ Roll High School.”

Next weekend is a long weekend with Labor Day on September 2. Camping out at a film fest sounds like a great way to spend the weekend to me! Have a look at the full schedule HERE and the Facebook event page HERE.

-Chris Haghirian

(The KC skyline mural was designed by Dave Douglass and painted by Rif Raf Giraffe)