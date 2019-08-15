Maker City KC
Maker City KC calendar Aug. 15-21: Ethnic Enrichment Fest, 816 Day and more fun events
We want to be your go-to source for exciting events and what’s happening within the Kansas City-area maker community. Here are all of our calendar picks for this week — you can see even more on our Facebook page.
Friday, August 16 to Sunday, August 18
- Ethnic Enrichment Festival 2019 at Swope Park • 6600 Swope Parkway
Friday, August 16
- 816Day Celebration: Celebrating Everything Amazing In KC • 18th & Vine Jazz District
Sunday, August 18
- Screen Printing: Hipster Shop Towels at Hammerspace, 5200 E. 45th St.
Monday, August 19
- InnovateHER KC Sip And Shop at COCO and Lady Bye KC in Brookside
Monday, August 19
- Learn to Self-Publish with Jen Mann at Firebrand Collective, 1101 Mulberry St.
HERE’S A LIST OF MAKER SPACES AROUND KC:
- FabLab at Metropolitan Community College • 1779 Universal Ave.
- Hammerspace Community Workshop • 440 E 63rd St.
- KC Woodworkers Guild • 3189 Mercier St.
- Maker Studio at Union Station • 30 West Pershing Road
- Maker Village • 606 E 31st St.
- The Sewing Labs • 1305 East 27th St.
- Urban Farming Guys • 3700 E 12th St.
- Lawrence Creates Makerspace • 512 E 9th St. in Lawrence
- Johnson County Library MakerSpace • 9875 W 87th St. in Overland Park
