Maker City KC newsletter: 5 reasons you should attend the 9th Annual Summer Swing this Sunday at The Nelson

This Sunday marks the 9th annual Summer Swing, it’s a massive maker and craft fair happening at The Nelson Atkins and it’s all put together by The Strawberry Swing, who always host amazing maker and craft events in Kansas City.

In case you’re on the fence about attending the event on Sunday, August 11 from 10AM-4PM we thought we’d give you a Top Five Reasons to Attend the Summer Swing! So here goes:

1. It’s an amazing way to support local small businesses, over 100 of them will be there! #shoplocal

2. It’s FREE and it’s all happening at one of the nation’s most beautiful art museums and they even have mini golf right now! (more info about mini golf HERE)

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

3. The first 100 guests who donate $10 to The Nelson get a swag bag full of handmade items vendors donated, SWAG!

4. You love Queer Eye on Netflix right? Tahki from My Cuts Travel who was on Queer Eye will be on site for beard trims or cleanups

5. Food Trucks! Everyone loves them. On Sunday you can eat great food from five food trucks!

We hope to see you there on Sunday from 10AM-4PM.

Still need more info, go HERE!