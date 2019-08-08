Stewart Langer, the oldest practicing glass master in KC, isn’t ready to slow down

At 68, Stewart Langer does not let grass grow underfoot.

Langer, who is reportedly the oldest practicing glass master in the Kansas City area, has been making magic with glass and light for 45 years. His pieces — everything from leaded glass windows to decorative art and company signs — is displayed in residences, commercial properties and public art installations across the country.

“Why am I here?” he sometimes asks himself. “I’m here to do things.”

In addition to his mastery of stained glass, Langer is an accomplished musician. His lifelong musical passion was born at age seven on piano and expanded in third grade when he started playing clarinet. He was precocious, earning first-chair positions ahead of older classmates.

Now he plays in two bands, and is proficient on keyboards, drums, flute and clarinet. He estimates he jams in at least six gigs a month, playing what he can only describe as “outlaw” music.

While Langer has earned a living making glass and music, he’ll contend he’s not in either for the money.

“I’ve never wanted to obsess about paying the bills,” he says. “I’m more about keeping projects coming. I’m much more about the design side than the business side. The money always follows the work.”

Langston tackles creative challenges with gusto.

“When someone asks me if I can do something, I always say yes,” he says. “My mind is immediately searching for the right solution.”

Cherie Brown of Kitchens by Kleweno, 4034 Broadway, has been working with Langston on architectural glass projects for around 15 years.

“He’s willing to be very creative and has a problem-solving kind of mind,” Brown says. “He’s also a very, very talented artisan.”

Langer comes from a lineage of glass makers that can be traced back to a great uncle named Benny who was a glazier in Europe. Benny later opened shop in Brooklyn, New York, which eventually fell into the hands of a Canadian manufacturer, Goldray Glass. Coincidentally, Goldray provided glass for the Museum at Prairiefire in Overland Park.

While growing up in Long Beach on Long Island, New York, Langer discovered his penchant for glass.

“We would visit my dad’s place of business (in Manhattan), which was a crystal chandelier importer, and slip crystal in our pockets,” he says.

Langer would take the crystals home and hang them in windows.

“I’ve been known to take apart costume jewelry just to watch the glass play in the sunlight,” he adds.

Langer didn’t start his career in the family business. But he did have a friend with a serious glass-making hobby.

“I just wanted to make some (glass) in my basement,” he says. “This was 1973. I bought some pliers, glass cutter, plywood... he showed me the process and I’ve been making glass ever since.”

Today Langer’s glass kiln is the size of two pool tables — “too small,” he says. It rests in a far corner of designWerx’s warehouse at 1313 Atlantic Ave. in North Kansas City.

It’s not unusual to find him there bent over the kiln, meticulously reviewing the ingredients, fittings and elements necessary to ensure the colors and patterns in his mind come to life. Working with the glass and lead, he wears bulky noise-canceling headphones that filter the noise of a nearby woodworker and pipe in smooth jazz from Pandora.

Langer says his mom helped him see the art in his everyday surroundings.

“She told me to look around, appreciate the organic form,” he says. “When you complement that with man’s mechanical and linear creations, they work together well.”

Langer, who has a blended family with children ranging in age from 11 to 40, is constantly in motion.

On a recent morning, he interrupted a conversation to respond to a call from his adolescent son troubled with a car issue, a text from his assistant and a call from a former client about a natural flaw in a piece of glass. He did it all while awaiting the delivery of a Ferrari yellow, turbocharged Volkswagen Jetta, which he recently bought from a professional acquaintance.

“It’s in mint condition with some mechanical enhancements,” he said. “I’m having too much fun to slow down.”