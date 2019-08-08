Maker City KC calendar: Fun and creative events in Kansas City from August 8-14, 2019

We want to be your go-to source for exciting events and what’s happening within the Kansas City-area maker community.

Here are all of our calendar picks for this week — you can see even more on our Facebook page.

Thursday, August 8

The Business of Micro-Distilleries at iWerx • 1520 Clay St. in North Kansas City

Friday, August 9 to Sunday, August 11

Ward Parkway Center Summer Art Fair • 8600 Ward Parkway

Saturday, August 10

2nd Saturdays in North KC hosted by Discover North Kansas City • Several locations in North Kansas City

Tyler Kingston Mercantile Summer Bash • 8221 Corinth Mall in Prairie Village

Sunday, August 11

The 9th Annual Summer Swing! at The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art • 4525 Oak St.

Join The Midwest’s top indie craft fair as they celebrate the 9th year of supporting the handmade movement at The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art. The event returns to the gorgeous venue with more than 100 handmade and vintage vendors, food trucks, kids’ crafts and many other fun activities. Support the arts, #shoplocal and #shopsmall.

HERE’S A LIST OF MAKER SPACES AROUND KC: