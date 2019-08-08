Maker City KC
Maker City KC calendar: Fun and creative events in Kansas City from August 8-14, 2019
We want to be your go-to source for exciting events and what’s happening within the Kansas City-area maker community.
Here are all of our calendar picks for this week — you can see even more on our Facebook page.
Thursday, August 8
- The Business of Micro-Distilleries at iWerx • 1520 Clay St. in North Kansas City
Friday, August 9 to Sunday, August 11
- Ward Parkway Center Summer Art Fair • 8600 Ward Parkway
Saturday, August 10
- 2nd Saturdays in North KC hosted by Discover North Kansas City • Several locations in North Kansas City
- Tyler Kingston Mercantile Summer Bash • 8221 Corinth Mall in Prairie Village
Sunday, August 11
- The 9th Annual Summer Swing! at The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art • 4525 Oak St.
Join The Midwest’s top indie craft fair as they celebrate the 9th year of supporting the handmade movement at The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art. The event returns to the gorgeous venue with more than 100 handmade and vintage vendors, food trucks, kids’ crafts and many other fun activities. Support the arts, #shoplocal and #shopsmall.
HERE’S A LIST OF MAKER SPACES AROUND KC:
- FabLab at Metropolitan Community College • 1779 Universal Ave.
- Hammerspace Community Workshop • 440 E 63rd St.
- KC Woodworkers Guild • 3189 Mercier St.
- Maker Studio at Union Station • 30 West Pershing Road
- Maker Village • 606 E 31st St.
- The Sewing Labs • 1305 East 27th St.
- Urban Farming Guys • 3700 E 12th St.
- Lawrence Creates Makerspace • 512 E 9th St. in Lawrence
- Johnson County Library MakerSpace • 9875 W 87th St. in Overland Park
