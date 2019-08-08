Nine questions with the sisters and proud Kansas City natives behind Red Hare Leather

Twins Faye Steiner-Woods and Beth Woods are the proud Kansas City natives behind Red Hare Leather, an artisan goods leather company that sells handmade wallets, bracelets, coffee coozies and more.

According to the bio on their website, “both of us have lived, played and bummed around KC all of our lives, and are so very excited to be a part of this huge, local, artisan, craft movement this city is adopting and revolutionizing. These days, in between working full-time jobs, mothering kiddos, and hanging with our friends and family, you can find us at our sewing machines or leather work benches.”

Faye started the business in 2015, and Beth joined two years later.

“As a female, queer, sister-owned small business, Red Hare competes and thrives in the local KC maker/artist community,” according to the website.

Recently we checked in with the Woods sisters to talk inspiration, inventions and more.

1. What inspires you and your work?

Handmade quality/artisan items and goods have always impressed and inspired us. Leather is such a gorgeous material that gradually changes and ages over time, making each piece a rare and ever-changing product. Each piece we make gets sexier with age and patina. But also anybody can go to a big box store and buy the same wallet that a gazillion other people have. However for us, each of our pieces are individually made by hand, and hold special unique variations in every cut, stitch, fold, and surface.

2. Are makers doers or dreamers?

Both, I hope! We are! This all started because Faye found a super expensive leather keychain in Brooklyn that they couldn’t possibly bring themselves to buy, but was determined to recreate. They came home and made it, and then made another and another… and it snowballed. But the doing part is our favorite side of the business — we love working with our hands. However we are always dreaming in big ways, and consciously want so much more for Red Hare and our other community makers.

3. What invention/product do you wish you would have created?

Any leather product, basically. We are working all the time to learn new patterns, styles, and techniques.

4. What is the worst invention/product still embraced by modern society?

There are so many! However we both are working hard at eliminating single-use products in our household and business. So throw-away cups, to-go containers, plastic bags, etc…

5. If you could sit down and have a drink with any person in your industry, who would it be and why?

We absolutely admire, adore, and are inspired by the ladies of Tactile Craftworks, Sarah Heck and Anna Warren, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The way they piece together their products and focus on the combination of how leather is substantial and durable but yet also fine and handsome, is like none other. And we are also kind of keen on good old Midwest gals.

6. What do you love most about the Maker movement happening in Kansas City right now?

The Maker movement here in Kansas City hasn’t skipped a beat, and is continuously evolving to meet the needs of all kinds of makers from all walks of life. It’s not just a movement full of young, hip, millennial artists trying to recreate the wheel. But more so a wide variety of folks focusing on the historical, cultural, and traditional value of handmade goods and their roots in combination with the current stylings, practice, trends and political environments.

7. Who or what is another maker in Kansas City that you’re impressed and inspired by?

We work often and close with Tara Tonser of Lost & Found Design. And we are continuously in awe of her amazing work, craftsmanship, and drive. We also really love all of MACKBECKs (Mackenzie Becker) work and her commitment to the Homeless Period Project. Kansas City is lucky to house both of these amazing artists.

8. What Kansas City creation/icon best reflects our makers’ community?

Hands down, The Strawberry Swing Indie Craft Fair. Katie Mabry Van Dieren works her tail off to bring Kansas City the best of the best in local handmade products/art/goods.

9. If you could ask people to do just one thing to support the Maker movement, what would it be?

One way folks could support the local Maker movement would be to supplement just one item that they use daily that was purchased from a big box store (wallets, bags, jewelry, candles, body products, handmade cards/stationary, honey, art, baby products, etc…), with a handmade and local product. Not only would the maker community flourish, but I’m positive most people would be pleasantly surprised at how much higher the quality is with local handmade goods.

Keep up with Red Hare Leather online HERE: