Coming up in KC: A Made in KC party and an indie craft fair at the Nelson-Atkins

Two events coming up that you shouldn’t miss are Made in KC Marketplace’s 1st Birthday Party happening this weekend, Friday through Sunday at their location on The Plaza. And coming up next Sunday, August 11 is the 9th annual Summer Swing hosted by The Strawberry Swing outside of The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art.

Here’s what you need to know about each event.

Made in KC Marketplace’s 1st Birthday Party - Friday to Sunday, August 2 to August 4 • FREE

The celebration runs all weekend and guests will be treated to drinks, cookies and stickers.

A custom Made in KC sticker comes with any purchase — but quantities are limited, so if you want one, go early.

The first 100 customers who visit on Saturday will get free Made in KC cookies by Whaley Sweet!

Happy Hour pricing will be in effect all weekend at the bar.

And who doesn’t love FREE SAMPLES?

On Friday, August 2 Overland Park’s Aubrey Vineyards will offer free wine samples from 3 to 6 p.m.

On Saturday, August 3 Boulevard Brewing Co. will offer free beer samples from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The 9th Annual Summer Swing! is Sunday, August 11 at 10 a.m. • FREE