Maker City KC calendar: Fun and creative things to do in Kansas City August 1-11, 2019

We want to be your go-to source for exciting events and what’s happening within the Kansas City-area maker community.

Here are all of our calendar picks for this week — you can see even more on our Facebook page.

Thursday, August 1

Entrepreneur Meetup in Independence at 3 Trails Brewing • 111 N Main St. in Independence

Friday, August 2 to Sunday, August 4

Marketplace First Birthday Party at Made in KC Marketplace, 306 W. 47th St. on the Country Club Plaza

Vintage Revival in KC at Bella Patina • 1320 W. 12th St. in the West Bottoms

Saturday, August 3

Community Art Day: Kindness Rocks! at Lee’s Summit City Hall Plaza, 220 SE Green St. in Lee’s Summit

Irish Summerfest at The Irish Center of Kansas City • 19 W. Linwood Blvd.

Come out to the Irish Center for an evening of live music, food trucks, and more. Doors open at 5 p.m., and there’s a $10 entry fee. Here’s the music lineup:

Eddie Delahunt at 5:15 p.m.

Distant Cousins at 6:20 p.m.

Jump 2 3 at 7:25 p.m.

Ceili at the Crossroads at 8:20 p.m.

Lauren Krum & Fritz Hutchinson at 9:05 p.m.

Save the date • Sunday, August 11

The 9th Annual Summer Swing! at The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, 4525 Oak St.

Join The Midwest’s top Indie Craft Fair as they celebrate the 9th year of supporting the handmade movement at The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art. The event returns to the gorgeous venue with 100+ handmade and vintage vendors, food trucks, kids’ crafts and many other fun activities. Support the arts, #shoplocal and #shopsmall.

HERE’S A LIST OF MAKER SPACES AROUND KC: