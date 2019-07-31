Maker City KC

Maker City KC calendar: Fun and creative things to do in Kansas City August 1-11, 2019

Thursday, August 1

Friday, August 2 to Sunday, August 4

Saturday, August 3

  • Community Art Day: Kindness Rocks! at Lee’s Summit City Hall Plaza, 220 SE Green St. in Lee’s Summit

Come out to the Irish Center for an evening of live music, food trucks, and more. Doors open at 5 p.m., and there’s a $10 entry fee. Here’s the music lineup:

  • Eddie Delahunt at 5:15 p.m.
  • Distant Cousins at 6:20 p.m.
  • Jump 2 3 at 7:25 p.m.
  • Ceili at the Crossroads at 8:20 p.m.
  • Lauren Krum & Fritz Hutchinson at 9:05 p.m.

Save the date • Sunday, August 11

Join The Midwest’s top Indie Craft Fair as they celebrate the 9th year of supporting the handmade movement at The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art. The event returns to the gorgeous venue with 100+ handmade and vintage vendors, food trucks, kids’ crafts and many other fun activities. Support the arts, #shoplocal and #shopsmall.

HERE’S A LIST OF MAKER SPACES AROUND KC:

