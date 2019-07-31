Maker City KC
Maker City KC calendar: Fun and creative things to do in Kansas City August 1-11, 2019
We want to be your go-to source for exciting events and what’s happening within the Kansas City-area maker community.
Here are all of our calendar picks for this week — you can see even more on our Facebook page.
Thursday, August 1
- Entrepreneur Meetup in Independence at 3 Trails Brewing • 111 N Main St. in Independence
Friday, August 2 to Sunday, August 4
- Marketplace First Birthday Party at Made in KC Marketplace, 306 W. 47th St. on the Country Club Plaza
- Vintage Revival in KC at Bella Patina • 1320 W. 12th St. in the West Bottoms
Saturday, August 3
- Community Art Day: Kindness Rocks! at Lee’s Summit City Hall Plaza, 220 SE Green St. in Lee’s Summit
- Irish Summerfest at The Irish Center of Kansas City • 19 W. Linwood Blvd.
Come out to the Irish Center for an evening of live music, food trucks, and more. Doors open at 5 p.m., and there’s a $10 entry fee. Here’s the music lineup:
- Eddie Delahunt at 5:15 p.m.
- Distant Cousins at 6:20 p.m.
- Jump 2 3 at 7:25 p.m.
- Ceili at the Crossroads at 8:20 p.m.
- Lauren Krum & Fritz Hutchinson at 9:05 p.m.
Save the date • Sunday, August 11
- The 9th Annual Summer Swing! at The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, 4525 Oak St.
Join The Midwest’s top Indie Craft Fair as they celebrate the 9th year of supporting the handmade movement at The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art. The event returns to the gorgeous venue with 100+ handmade and vintage vendors, food trucks, kids’ crafts and many other fun activities. Support the arts, #shoplocal and #shopsmall.
HERE’S A LIST OF MAKER SPACES AROUND KC:
- FabLab at Metropolitan Community College • 1779 Universal Ave.
- Hammerspace Community Workshop • 440 E 63rd St.
- KC Woodworkers Guild • 3189 Mercier St.
- Maker Studio at Union Station • 30 West Pershing Road
- Maker Village • 606 E 31st St.
- The Sewing Labs • 1305 East 27th St.
- Urban Farming Guys • 3700 E 12th St.
- Lawrence Creates Makerspace • 512 E 9th St. in Lawrence
- Johnson County Library MakerSpace • 9875 W 87th St. in Overland Park
