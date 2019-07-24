Maker City KC newsletter: nostalgic tees, natural soaps and The Summer Swing

Last week in this space we talked about the East Bottoms, Electric Park and the brand new J. Rieger & Co. distillery that just opened up. And this week, in a total coincidence we’re featuring a maker in our 9 Questions with a Maker story that created a tee shirt for Electric Park! He also has one for the Zambezi Zinger, an old roller coaster at Worlds of Fun that I must’ve rode a hundred times as a kid. The shirt filled me with nostalgia. Read all about Loyalty KC HERE.

Another feature this week takes us to downtown Liberty, Missouri. The Square there is filled with unique shops and storefronts and we introduce you to a fourth generation soap maker who uses natural products and natural ingredients to provide a great customer experience to folks that walk into her shop. Read all about Bittersweet Soap and Apothecary HERE.

And lastly, make sure you save the date! The 9th annual Summer Swing is coming up on Sunday, August 11. The one day event will feature 100+ makers selling their wares outside of The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art from 10AM-4PM. Come and support KC makers and buy local!