Maker City KC
Maker City KC calendar July 25-31: art walks, happy hours, seminars and more
We want to be your go-to source for exciting events and what’s happening within the Kansas City-area maker community.
Here are our calendar picks for this week — you can see even more on our Facebook page.
Thursday, July 25
- Homegrown Happy Hour at Cultivate KC’s Food Forest • 5424 Mastin St., KCMO
Friday, July 26
- Fourth Friday Art Walk in Downtown Lee’s Summit • 13 SE 3rd St, Lee’s Summit, MO
Tuesday, July 30
- InnovateHER KC Salon Lumierés: Inspiration at Plexpod • 300 E. 39th Street, KCMO
- Business as a Force for Good presented by Gould Evans • 4200 Pennsylvania Ave., KCMO
Wednesday, July 31
- 1 Million Cups with Bullybag and Golfswapper at Plexpod • 300 E. 39th Street, KCMO
HERE’S A LIST OF MAKER SPACES AROUND KC:
- FabLab at Metropolitan Community College • 1779 Universal Ave.
- Hammerspace Community Workshop • 440 E 63rd St.
- KC Woodworkers Guild • 3189 Mercier St.
- Maker Studio at Union Station • 30 West Pershing Road
- Maker Village • 606 E 31st St.
- The Sewing Labs • 1305 East 27th St.
- Urban Farming Guys • 3700 E 12th St.
- Lawrence Creates Makerspace • 512 E 9th St. in Lawrence
- Johnson County Library MakerSpace • 9875 W 87th St. in Overland Park
Comments