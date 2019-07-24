Maker City KC calendar July 25-31: art walks, happy hours, seminars and more

Read Next

On a far wall watching over the fresh appointments of the Bittersweet Soap and Apothecary at 111 North Water St. in Liberty, Missouri, is a well-preserved black and white photo. Store owner, Jill McDowell Lincoln points out the family portraits to a visitor, proudly framing her lineage as a fourth generation soap maker.

Her mother made soap for the pure functionality of it; her aunt for the passion of it; and McDowell Lincoln for the health of it. She started her soap company more than two decades ago, largely as a means to address some of her own skin conditions she was convinced could be cured with appropriate skin-care. “I’m not a dermatologist, but I thought if I could create something free of chemicals, I might find relief from some of my skin issues,” she says.