Loyalty KC shirts celebrate all things KC, from the Zambezi Zinger to Patrick Mahomes

Loyalty KC creates original T-shirt designs that celebrate all things Kansas City.

Popular designs include a “Zambezi Zinger” shirt that references an old Worlds of Fun roller coaster and a “Patrick is Ma’Homie” shirt that pays homage to the beloved Chiefs quarterback.

According to the brand’s website, “loyalty is a badge of honor — it proudly flows through your veins.”

Recently we asked Loyalty KC’s founder, Branden Hughes, to talk about inspiration and KC’s maker community. Don’t miss Hughes and more than 100 other makers at the upcoming 9th Annual Summer Swing, hosted by The Strawberry Swing, on Sunday, August 11 at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art.

1. What inspires you and your work?

Historic and nostalgic moments that celebrate Kansas City history.

2. Are makers doers or dreamers?

Both. Dreams are just dreams without taking action to make the dream a reality.

3. What invention/product do you wish you would have created?

Electricity. It has profoundly changed the way we live and work, as well as the look and function of our cities.

4. What is the worst invention/product still embraced by modern society?

The visors that have built-in hair. You aren’t fooling anyone.

5. If you could sit down and have a drink with any person in your industry, who would it be and why?

Chase McAnulty of Charlie Hustle. I would love to pick his brain on business and strategic development, content creation, design inspiration and the art of building his tribe of loyal followers.

6. What do you love most about the Maker Movement happening in Kansas City right now?

There is still such an overall sense of pride in the Kansas City community towards local anything. I have never been to another city where I’ve noticed as many people wearing clothing featuring the city they live in.

7. Who or what is another maker in Kansas City that you’re impressed and inspired by?

I’m constantly impressed by so many local makers. Whether it’s another apparel company, a print shop, soap or candle company. It’s inspiring just to see all these people taking risks to put themselves and their products out there for the public to experience.

8. What Kansas City creation/icon best reflects our makers’ community?

The Western Auto sign. It has been a staple of our skyline for decades and has that rustic, nostalgic, handmade feel to it. The way that its 2,500 individual light bulbs illuminate the city each night is a reflection of an idea going from darkness to seeing the light and becoming an attraction. Not to mention, it is also the inspiration behind so many of our local makers’ creations.

9. If you could ask people to do just one thing to support the Maker Movement, what would it be?

Come out to events or local stores to support and engage with us. My favorite thing about doing craft fairs is when people see a product we produced and they take the time to stop and share their memories about it with us. Or tell us they remember where they were when something (on a T-shirt) happened. Some of our products reflect moments in KC history that are very niche and they want to know more about the story behind the art.

Keep up with Loyalty KC here: