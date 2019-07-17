Maker City KC calendar July 18-24: Fringe Fest, the Eggo Waffle Food Truck and more

We want to be your go-to source for exciting events and what’s happening within the Kansas City-area maker community.

Calling all “Stranger Things” fans: On Saturday, July 20, the Eggo Waffle Food Truck rolls through the Hy-Vee at 207 Northeast Englewood Road Kansas City. And on the same day, there’s a workshop to build your own bar top video game console at Hammerspace. Feels like a nice day to indulge your 1980s nostalgia. The links are below!

Here are all of our calendar picks for this week — you can see even more on our Facebook page.

Now through July 28

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

KC Fringe Festival • All over KC • Check out their site HERE

Friday, July 19 to Sunday, July 21

InterUrban ArtHouse Two Year Celebration • 8001 Newton St. in Overland Park

Saturday, July 20

Eggo Food Truck Summer Tour at Hy-Vee • 207 Northeast Englewood Road in Kansas City

Build A Retro Bar Top Arcade Machine at Hammerspace Makerspace • 5200 E. 45th St. in Kansas City

Connect the Dotte: Culture Crawl 3.0, hosted by KCK Forward Young Professionals, begins at Stockyards Brewing Co. at 1600 Genessee St. in the West Bottoms

Tuesday, July 23

Partner with KC Entrepreneurship at Johnny’s Tavern Blue Springs, 1175 SW 7 Highway in Blue Springs







HERE’S A LIST OF MAKER SPACES AROUND KC: