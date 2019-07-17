Maker City KC
Maker City KC calendar July 18-24: Fringe Fest, the Eggo Waffle Food Truck and more
We want to be your go-to source for exciting events and what’s happening within the Kansas City-area maker community.
Calling all “Stranger Things” fans: On Saturday, July 20, the Eggo Waffle Food Truck rolls through the Hy-Vee at 207 Northeast Englewood Road Kansas City. And on the same day, there’s a workshop to build your own bar top video game console at Hammerspace. Feels like a nice day to indulge your 1980s nostalgia. The links are below!
Here are all of our calendar picks for this week — you can see even more on our Facebook page.
Now through July 28
- KC Fringe Festival • All over KC • Check out their site HERE
Friday, July 19 to Sunday, July 21
- InterUrban ArtHouse Two Year Celebration • 8001 Newton St. in Overland Park
Saturday, July 20
- Eggo Food Truck Summer Tour at Hy-Vee • 207 Northeast Englewood Road in Kansas City
- Build A Retro Bar Top Arcade Machine at Hammerspace Makerspace • 5200 E. 45th St. in Kansas City
- Connect the Dotte: Culture Crawl 3.0, hosted by KCK Forward Young Professionals, begins at Stockyards Brewing Co. at 1600 Genessee St. in the West Bottoms
Tuesday, July 23
- Partner with KC Entrepreneurship at Johnny’s Tavern Blue Springs, 1175 SW 7 Highway in Blue Springs
HERE’S A LIST OF MAKER SPACES AROUND KC:
- FabLab at Metropolitan Community College • 1779 Universal Ave.
- Hammerspace Community Workshop • 440 E 63rd St.
- KC Woodworkers Guild • 3189 Mercier St.
- Maker Studio at Union Station • 30 West Pershing Road
- Maker Village • 606 E 31st St.
- The Sewing Labs • 1305 East 27th St.
- Urban Farming Guys • 3700 E 12th St.
- Lawrence Creates Makerspace • 512 E 9th St. in Lawrence
- Johnson County Library MakerSpace • 9875 W 87th St. in Overland Park
