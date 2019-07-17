Maker City KC

Maker City KC calendar July 18-24: Fringe Fest, the Eggo Waffle Food Truck and more

We want to be your go-to source for exciting events and what’s happening within the Kansas City-area maker community.

Calling all “Stranger Things” fans: On Saturday, July 20, the Eggo Waffle Food Truck rolls through the Hy-Vee at 207 Northeast Englewood Road Kansas City. And on the same day, there’s a workshop to build your own bar top video game console at Hammerspace. Feels like a nice day to indulge your 1980s nostalgia. The links are below!

Here are all of our calendar picks for this week — you can see even more on our Facebook page.

Now through July 28

Friday, July 19 to Sunday, July 21

interurban anniversary .jpg


Saturday, July 20

eggo waffle tour.jpg


hammerspace arcade.jpg

connect the dotte.jpg

Tuesday, July 23

kc sourcelink event.jpg




HERE’S A LIST OF MAKER SPACES AROUND KC:

  Comments  