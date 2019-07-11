Maker City KC newsletter: craft beer, whimsical prints and a KC Maker celebrates The World Cup

Did you watch the US Women’s team win the World Cup over the weekend? We did and we’re thrilled about it. After their victory I went to the web to find a cool Megan Rapinoe tee. And naturally I want to find a shirt made in KC! Well, I haven’t found one yet, but we did track down some celebratory water bottles and coffee cups made by KC Makers at Annie’s Barn. If you’re in the market have a look here and you can grab one and then raise a glass to an amazing team! Back to back champs, and for history’s sake, the Women’s World Cup has only existed since 1991 and only been played eight times (once every four years). And in case you didn’t know, four of those eight years, the US Women have won the cup! #legacy

It’s summertime, the sun is high, the day is long and oftentimes those things can make a beer sound mighty tasty. Have a look at this week’s feature story about a home brewer turned into a craft brewer at 3Halves Brewery. It’s one of the many new breweries popping up around KC, 3Halves is in Liberty, but North Kansas City and The Crossroads Arts District are hotbeds right now for breweries and distilleries, it’s exciting to see what everyone is brewing. Have a look at the article HERE.

Also this week, meet Carly Rae of Carly Rae Studio. Her artwork is detailed and whimsical and makes for a thoughtful gift! We’re big fans of the look, feel and attitude of her greeting cards and we’re always looking for more great KC shirts and she’s got plenty of those too! Read about Carly Rae HERE.