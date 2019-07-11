Maker City KC
Maker City KC calendar: 2nd Saturdays, a distillery opening and more to do July 11-17
We want to be your go-to source for exciting events and what’s happening within the Kansas City-area maker community.
Here are our calendar picks for this week — you can see even more on our Facebook page.
Friday, July 12
- J. Rieger & Co. Opening Day! • 2700 Guinotte Ave.
- A Mobile Vendor Showcase • 2125 Washington St.
Saturday, July 13
- 2nd Saturdays NKC July • All over North KC
Read more about 2nd Saturdays HERE.
- Lead Type Letterhead Workshop at Hammerpress • 500 Southwest Blvd.
Wednesday, July 17
- Mixology 101: Skills For The Home Bartender at Culinary Center • 7920 Santa Fe Drive in Overland Park
HERE’S A LIST OF MAKER SPACES AROUND KC:
- FabLab at Metropolitan Community College • 1779 Universal Ave.
- Hammerspace Community Workshop • 440 E 63rd St.
- KC Woodworkers Guild • 3189 Mercier St.
- Maker Studio at Union Station • 30 West Pershing Road
- Maker Village • 606 E 31st St.
- The Sewing Labs • 1305 East 27th St.
- Urban Farming Guys • 3700 E 12th St.
- Lawrence Creates Makerspace • 512 E 9th St. in Lawrence
- Johnson County Library MakerSpace • 9875 W 87th St. in Overland Park
