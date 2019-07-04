Happy Independence Day from Maker City KC, celebrate with fireworks and a pop up Makers Market

Happy Independence Day from Maker City KC!

Do you have plans for today (Thursday, July 4)? If you don’t there’s a very cool pop-up Makers Market happening at Riverfest at Berkley Riverfront Park. The event runs from 3-10PM, it features the Makers Market hosted by our good friends at The Strawberry Swing and so much more! There are multiple stages hosting several great KC bands, as well as great food and beverage vendors. It’s a family-friendly event and there will be activities for kids and of course the event will end with Kansas City’s best fireworks display. I went to Riverfest last year and it blew me away! For more info about the event go HERE.

Before you get out there and watch fireworks, make sure you take a look at this week’s feature stories:

Have a safe and happy holiday!