Maker City KC calendar: RiverFest, artist gatherings and more events from July 4-11

We want to be your go-to source for exciting events and what’s happening within the Kansas City-area maker community.

Here are our calendar picks for this week — you can see even more on our Facebook page.

Thursday, July 4

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

KC RiverFest - 4th of July Celebration with Fireworks • Richard L. Berkley Riverfront

KC RiverFest has become “Kansas City’s Riverfront Tradition,” known as the best place in Kansas City to celebrate the Fourth of July. Join with friends, family, community leaders, and your “Park Party People” for an afternoon of entertainment including three stages of live music, a U.S. Navy Blue Angels flyover, an Aeroshell Aerobatic Team performance, kids’ activities, The Strawberry Swing Indie Craft Fair pop-up, street performers, all the food, and of course, fireworks! Tickets are $5, and kids 12 and under are free. Pay cash at the gate or skip the lines and buy in advance here.

Saturday, July 6

Jewelry Making Class : Salutes The Blacks Arts Movement at Just Off Broadway Theatre • 3150 Wyandotte

Monday-Thursday, July 8-11

Learn how to make your own Hand Plane at Maker Village KC • 606 E 31st St.

Tuesday, July 9

A Gathering of Artists: Studio of Gloria Heifner at DesignWerx Gladstone • 1313 Atlantic

Thursday, July 11

10 Steps to Selling Your Food Product in Stores at Mid-Continent Public Library (Lee’s Summit Branch) • 150 N.W. Oldham Parkway in Lee’s Summit

Saturday, July 13

2nd Saturdays in North KC July • All over North Kansas City

Read more about 2nd Saturdays HERE.

HERE’S A LIST OF MAKER SPACES AROUND KC: