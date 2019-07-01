Insta-Meal: These Kansas City-made sauces make Instant Pot cooking faster and easier

As a working mom, Robyn Wagner doesn’t have time for complicated dinner recipes. She relies on her Instant Pot — a programmable pressure cooker — to help her speed up cooking time and spend more time with her 4-year-old daughter, Cora.

“I love my Instant Pot because it’s hands-off,” says Wagner, who lives in Fairway. “I can throw everything in and walk away.”

But after noticing that many Instant Pot recipes still require a lot of prep time and special ingredients, Wagner and her husband decided to create a line of sauces that further simplify pressure cooking.

Their Insta-Meal sauces are manufactured in Kansas City by Spicin Foods, a company known for hot sauces and salsas, and sold online on Amazon and insta-meal.com. The sauces come in three flavors: Tangy Buffalo, Sweet and Spicy Teriyaki and Taco Taco.

Maker City: How did you connect with Spicin Foods?

Robyn Wagner: My husband and I have a business (A Bit Crunchy) where we help products launch on Amazon. We were selling the products that they make. I went to them and talked about the idea and what flavors we really like. Spicin Foods was amazing, because they’re right down the street from my house. I love that we’re 100 percent local.

Robyn Wagner is a working mom who developed Insta-Meal, a line of sauces that makes Instant Pot cooking easier. Insta-Meal

What was the first flavor you came up with?

Taco Taco. I definitely wanted one that was great with Mexican food, because when I think of the Instant Pot, I think of yummy carnitas.

Why do you love Instant Pot cooking so much?

You can cook your meat and your starch and your vegetables all in one pot, so you don’t have to clean a bunch of dishes. After we started creating the sauces, I could make teriyaki chicken fried rice, lo mein or Buffalo wings all in one pot. The other thing I love about my Instant Pot is I can cook it ahead and keep it on warm. A lot of times my husband and I will cook dinner and then keep it on warm until after our 4-year-old daughter Cora eats. It’s really changed the way I cook and the way I think about cooking.

Did it take you a while to learn how to use the Instant Pot?

My mom is the one who got it for me because I was making chicken for my dog in my slow cooker every week. It literally sat in the box for six months because I was intimidated by it. But eventually, I got rid of my slow cooker, because this is so much easier and better.

How did you formulate Insta-Meal sauces specifically for pressure cooking?

It took a lot of trial and error to make the teriyaki sauce. Teriyaki is so sticky and delicious, which can make it burn in an Instant Pot. But if it’s too watered down, it won’t taste as good. So we were constantly working on that water ratio.

How do you like to use your sauces?

Teriyaki beef noodles is by far my favorite example. You’re cooking your beef and your vegetables and your noodles all in one pot.

Teriyaki beef noodle bowls made with Insta-Meal Sweet & Spicy Teriyaki Sauce. Susie Weinrich

I also like the Buffalo chicken sandwiches recipe we have on our website. You can make it a dip, a wrap, put it on top of a salad. I make a big pot of it, keep it in the fridge and eat it for lunch all week. The Taco Taco pasta is also really great. That one is super mild so it’s really kid-friendly.

Do you have any advice for makers who want to sell their products on Amazon?

It really depends on what category you’re in. If you’re in the food or beauty category, you need to work with a distributor that has sold on Amazon before. In those two categories, you probably want to work with someone like us to help you navigate that and get you started.

A lot of times you can just go directly on Amazon and learn through their sources. But be prepared: There are a lot of costs associated with that. Also be prepared to send a large quantity (of products) in to them.

Do you think small businesses like yours can have success selling products online without Amazon in 2019?

It’s funny, because I love to say that it’s easy to have success without Amazon. But unfortunately, as a consumer, don’t you go there first? It really comes down to a matter of trust. I trust that if I purchase a product from Amazon and I don’t like it, they’ll take care of the problem. And they will. I think that’s why we all tend to look at Amazon first.

What’s next for Insta-Meal?

We are already working with Spicin on the next three flavors. My hope is that they’ll all be paleo and gluten-free.

For more info on Insta-Meal, go to insta-meal.com, Facebook or Instagram.