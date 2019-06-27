Inspiring stories about Kansas City makers with a side of fireworks

Getty Images

We love this week’s Maker City KC newsletter and round of features.

Recently we took a field trip to an amazing organization out near Raytown called Southeast Enterprises. The building looks like a school from the outside, but inside is a giant warehouse, that for 40 years has employed people with developmental disabilities to assemble and build products for different makers and Kansas City businesses. On our tour of the facility we were met by dozens of smiling faces working on assembling painting supplies for Mr. Long Arm, putting together cards for Hallmark, making seasoning packets for Mama Socorro’s and so many other products. It was a very inspiring outing and our team member, Sarah Gish does a great job capturing the great story behind Southeast Enterprises and the lives that they’re changing everyday, read that feature HERE.

More inspiration! Our maker spotlight this week is Three KC, a new and upcoming tee shirt company and a few weeks back as Big Slick was happening in KC, where they raised $2.5 million for Children’s Mercy, the guy at the center of the stage was wearing a Three KC tee shirt. We love Jason Sudeikis and I’m sure Brendan Curran is a big fan of his too. Read about his story HERE.

More good things. Have you heard of the Ennovation Center? They opened their doors in Independence back in 2011 and they work with aspiring caterers and food truck operators, giving them a place to cook and network and learn the ropes about what it takes to be in the food business. It’s a great story that might make your next food truck stop a little more interesting. Check out the article HERE.

And then there’s this week’s upcoming events, none bigger than Riverfest KC, happening next Thursday on July 4 at Berkley Riverfront Park. The all day celebration runs from 3-10PM, it features great KC bands on multiple stages, great food and drink, activities for the kids, KC’s best fireworks and also a Maker Fair pop-up courtesy of our good friends at The Strawberry Swing. Grab your lawn chairs or a blanket, grab your kids and bring the neighbors to KC’s best way to enjoy Independence Day, and it’s only $5. Here’s some more info for you HERE.



