Independence’s Ennovation Center helps aspiring KC food truck operators get rolling

Following a 41-year career in education, August Spallo, Jr. took his father’s advice and embarked on an unlikely second career as a food truck operator.

Earlier this year, Spallo teamed up with his partner in life and business, Suzie Weber, to open a cookies and ice cream mobile food business called Ciao Bella.

“I knew absolutely nothing about business and certainly not the food truck business,” Spallo says, “but it was always something that interested me.”

Spallo started by searching for commissary kitchens in the KC area. He found two, and one of them was Ennovation Center in Independence.

“After meeting with (them), I realized there was so much more to learn to be an entrepreneur,” he says.

“It’s surprising how many people come to us and many have no idea what it takes to run a business or a food truck,” says Xander Winkel, the Ennovation Center’s Executive Director.

At the Ennovation Center, aspiring caterers and food truck operators can plug into established curriculum, the commissary kitchen, and the Center’s secret sauce — networking and learning from other operators. Winkel says it’s not unusual to get more than 500 inquiries a year for information and assistance.

Adds Spallo: “They offer much more than just the kitchen services. They give you a step-by-step road map from how to get your business started to licensing fees to who to reach out to at the state and local levels.”

The Ennovation Center officially opened its doors in 2011 and with underwriting from the Independence Economic Development Council and the Independence School District. The school district owns the building, which was once a hospital.

Today the Ennovation Center is a shared commercial kitchen and business incubator. The kitchen rate is $17 per hour with a fixed minimum of $170 per month. Food businesses interested in using the center must go through an approval process prior to being verified to use the kitchen.

The kitchen is open all day, every day to its qualified clients as scheduling permits. There are six kitchen bays and a packaging space within the incubator. Largely due to its public underwriting, the center has been able to thrive as a commissary kitchen where others have struggled.

“We just had one close last year in the River Market,” says Morgan Perry, a business outreach specialist with Mid-Continent Public Library.

“The business of running a commercial commissary is not very profitable, but in the Kansas City, Missouri market, food trucks have to prepare their food at commercial commissaries. The tricky thing about our market is that you’re not serving just one municipality. You’re switching cities, counties — even states.”

Servicing the food truck business was not in the original plan for the Ennovation Center. Five years ago, Perry recalls having to apologize to one food truck vendor she hired for a library event.

“I think he sold two sandwiches,” she says. “I asked him how I could make it up to him and he wanted the chance to talk to other people thinking about going into the food truck business.”

At that time, Kansas City was fielding a lot of inquiries about food trucks. Coincidentally, an executive with the library came back from a conference in which discussions included the role libraries could play in supporting food trucks.

“The whole thing landed in my lap,” Perry says. “Working with Xander and his team, we expanded what was a one-hour course into a four-hour workshop.”

Brandon Simpson runs Jazzy Bs, a food truck that has evolved into a diner. He was instrumental in developing and presenting the curriculum that trains other food truck operators. He doesn’t see his efforts as aiding his competition, but as a way to help legitimize and advance the industry.

“First Fridays started with five trucks and now 45 crowd the Crossroads every month,” Simpson says. “That shows where this business can go.”

According to local business licenses, there are roughly 300 food trucks in the metro, but Perry suggests a significantly smaller number are actually roaming the streets.

According to IBIS Reports, the food truck industry nationally will top $1 billion in annual sales this year, and its roughly 24,000 businesses will employ nearly 29,000 people. Over the past five years, the industry has grown 6.8 percent, with the number of businesses expanding at a 13 percent clip while driving employment growth by more than 10.5 percent.

While the Ennovation Center typically supports six to 10 food truck businesses at any given time.

“They learn what parts of town they can find the most success,” he says. “It’s not unusual after a couple of years that they attach to a restaurant in that vicinity or stock their own kitchen. They move on.”

According to the center’s self-reporting, more than 220 businesses have been developed there. Those businesses account for approximately 140 jobs and $3.8 million in annual payroll in the community.

The center also helped spawn The Business of Food Trucks, a nonprofit organization that focuses on helping food truck entrepreneurs.

The upfront investment of a food truck is a significant obstacle to people cooking up a business themselves.

Spallo says there’s no way he could have afforded to start a food truck on his own. The Ennovation Center and other commissaries defray that initial investment with their supplied resources. The center also underwrites other incremental and fixed costs of operating a proprietary commercial kitchen, including electricity, contractors, security, sewage, pest control, building codes and more.

“The food business is not for everyone,” Winkel says. “We encourage people who are thinking about getting into the food truck business to come out and ride with one of our members, helping them prepare, serve and then return to the commissary. Not only do they get free insights, but sometimes the other operators will pay them for their help.”

“If we can get our members to share best practices and local customers believe in the products,” he adds, “we’ve gone a long way to make a culture of sharing sustainable.”

As Simpson puts it: “A thriving food truck business contributes to a better community as a whole.”