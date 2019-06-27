Maker City KC
Maker City KC calendar: Fireworks, beer fests and more fun events from June 27-July 4
We want to be your go-to source for exciting events and what’s happening within the Kansas City-area maker community.
Here are our calendar picks for this week — you can see even more on our Facebook page.
Friday, June 28
- Succeed with Confidence Luncheon presented by The Freelance Exchange • Summit Grill at 520 W 75th St.
Saturday, June 29
- CrossroadsKC Craft Beer Fest • CrossroadsKC, 417 East 18th St.
- Mindful Reflection: A Body, Mind & Spirit Festival • Union Station, 30 W Pershing Road
Sunday, June 30
- Kansas City Folk Festival • Guadalupe Center, 1015 Avenida Cesar E Chavez
Thursday, July 4
- KC RiverFest - 4th of July Celebration with Fireworks • Richard L. Berkley Riverfront
KC RiverFest has become “Kansas City’s Riverfront Tradition,” known as the only place in Kansas City to celebrate the Fourth of July. Join with friends, family, community leaders, and your “Park Party People” for an afternoon of entertainment including three stages of live music, a U.S. Navy Blue Angels flyover, an Aeroshell Aerobatic Team performance, kids’ activities, The Strawberry Swing Indie Craft Fair pop-up, street performers, all the food, and of course, fireworks! Tickets are $5, and kids 12 and under are free. Pay cash at the gate or skip the lines and buy in advance here.
HERE’S A LIST OF MAKER SPACES AROUND KC:
- FabLab at Metropolitan Community College • 1779 Universal Ave.
- Hammerspace Community Workshop • 440 E 63rd St.
- KC Woodworkers Guild • 3189 Mercier St.
- Maker Studio at Union Station • 30 West Pershing Road
- Maker Village • 606 E 31st St.
- The Sewing Labs • 1305 East 27th St.
- Urban Farming Guys • 3700 E 12th St.
- Lawrence Creates Makerspace • 512 E 9th St. in Lawrence
- Johnson County Library MakerSpace • 9875 W 87th St. in Overland Park
