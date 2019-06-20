Celebrate the Maker Movement this weekend at Maker Faire Kansas City at Union Station

Who’s headed to Maker Faire this weekend?

The massive annual event at Union Station this Saturday and Sunday draws people from all corners of the map! If you’re not familiar with the event, you may be asking yourself, “What is a Maker Faire?” The answer is on their website:

“Maker Faire is a gathering of fascinating, curious people who enjoy learning and who love sharing what they can do. From engineers to artists to scientists to crafters, Maker Faire is a venue for these ‘makers’ to show hobbies, experiments, projects.”

If you go to the Maker Fair website you can see a massive list of Makers and Exhibits that will be at the two-day, family-friendly event that takes over the main hall of Union Station as well as the entire front parking lot. This video captures the excitement of the event. In addition to hundreds of makers and exhibits on display there is a schedule of programming with some really interesting sessions set all over Union Station. Have a look at the schedule before you go!

I’m really intrigued by Kansas City Area Star Wars Costumers - Light Saber Choreography Demo, the recurring Spectacular Science Show, and I’m curious to see what a Veggie Derby is! We hope to see you at Maker Faire! The festival is 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 22, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 23. Click here for more info and tickets.