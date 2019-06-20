Maker City KC
Maker City KC calendar: Maker Faire and four other fun events to check out June 20-26
We want to be your go-to source for exciting events and what’s happening within the Kansas City-area maker community.
Here are our calendar picks for this week — you can see even more on our Facebook page.
Thursday, June 20
- June Cocktails and Collaboration at iWerx • 1520 Clay St., North Kansas City
Saturday and Sunday, June 22 and 23
- Maker Faire KC 2019 at Union Station • 30 W Pershing Road
Tuesday, June 25
- How to Make Money In Business at Kauffman Foundation • 4801 Rockhill Road
Wednesday, June 26
- Going Behind the Scenes w/ the Queer Eye Film Crew at Nara • 1617 Main St.
Thursday, June 27
- 2019 Sprint Accelerator Program Demo Day at World War I Museum • 2 Memorial Drive
HERE’S A LIST OF MAKER SPACES AROUND KC:
- FabLab at Metropolitan Community College • 1779 Universal Ave.
- Hammerspace Community Workshop • 440 E 63rd St.
- KC Woodworkers Guild • 3189 Mercier St.
- Maker Studio at Union Station • 30 West Pershing Road
- Maker Village • 606 E 31st St.
- The Sewing Labs • 1305 East 27th St.
- Urban Farming Guys • 3700 E 12th St.
- Lawrence Creates Makerspace • 512 E 9th St. in Lawrence
- Johnson County Library MakerSpace • 9875 W 87th St. in Overland Park
