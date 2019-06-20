Maker City KC calendar: Maker Faire and four other fun events to check out June 20-26

We want to be your go-to source for exciting events and what’s happening within the Kansas City-area maker community.

Here are our calendar picks for this week — you can see even more on our Facebook page.

Thursday, June 20

June Cocktails and Collaboration at iWerx • 1520 Clay St., North Kansas City

Saturday and Sunday, June 22 and 23

Maker Faire KC 2019 at Union Station • 30 W Pershing Road

Tuesday, June 25

How to Make Money In Business at Kauffman Foundation • 4801 Rockhill Road

Wednesday, June 26

Going Behind the Scenes w/ the Queer Eye Film Crew at Nara • 1617 Main St.

Thursday, June 27

2019 Sprint Accelerator Program Demo Day at World War I Museum • 2 Memorial Drive

HERE’S A LIST OF MAKER SPACES AROUND KC: