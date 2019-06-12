Maker City KC
Maker City KC calendar: 5 festivals, classes, and other events to check out June 13-19
We want to be your go-to source for exciting events and what’s happening within the Kansas City-area maker community.
Here are our calendar picks for this week
Friday and Saturday, June 14 and 15
- Boulevardia with 20+ makers in the Makers Market • In the Stockyards District in the West Bottoms, 1801 Wyoming St.
Saturday, June 15
- Print Huge Images On Canvas (Includes Light Woodworking) at Hammerspace • 5200 E. 45th St.
- JuneteenthKC 2019 Heritage Festival: Fortifying Legacies at 18th & Vine Jazz District • 1516 E 18th St.
Tuesday, June 18
- Election Day in Kansas City, MO • at your polling location
Wednesday, June 19
- Introduction to Design Thinking at Central Exchange • 1020 Central St. Suite 100
HERE’S A LIST OF MAKER SPACES AROUND KC:
- FabLab at Metropolitan Community College • 1779 Universal Ave.
- Hammerspace Community Workshop • 440 E 63rd St.
- KC Woodworkers Guild • 3189 Mercier St.
- Maker Studio at Union Station • 30 West Pershing Road
- Maker Village • 606 E 31st St.
- The Sewing Labs • 1305 East 27th St.
- Urban Farming Guys • 3700 E 12th St.
- Lawrence Creates Makerspace • 512 E 9th St. in Lawrence
- Johnson County Library MakerSpace • 9875 W 87th St. in Overland Park
