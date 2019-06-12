Maker City KC calendar: 5 festivals, classes, and other events to check out June 13-19

We want to be your go-to source for exciting events and what’s happening within the Kansas City-area maker community.

Here are our calendar picks for this week — you can see even more on our Facebook page.

Friday and Saturday, June 14 and 15

Boulevardia with 20+ makers in the Makers Market • In the Stockyards District in the West Bottoms, 1801 Wyoming St.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Saturday, June 15

Print Huge Images On Canvas (Includes Light Woodworking) at Hammerspace • 5200 E. 45th St.

JuneteenthKC 2019 Heritage Festival: Fortifying Legacies at 18th & Vine Jazz District • 1516 E 18th St.

Tuesday, June 18

Election Day in Kansas City, MO • at your polling location

Wednesday, June 19

Introduction to Design Thinking at Central Exchange • 1020 Central St. Suite 100

HERE’S A LIST OF MAKER SPACES AROUND KC: