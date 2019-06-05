Maker City KC
Maker City KC calendar: 5 parties, pop-ups, and other events to check out June 6-12
We want to be your go-to source for exciting events and what’s happening within the Kansas City-area maker community.
Here are our calendar picks for this week — you can see even more on our Facebook page.
Thursday, June 6
- ArtsKC Summer Arts Party: Conspire at Crossroads Hotel • 2101 Central St.
Saturday, June 8
- 2nd Saturday in NKC: Arts & Maker Studio Crawl at DesignWerx • 1313 Atlantic, North Kansas City
- Meet the Makers: Kansas City hosted by tasteMAKERS at Plexpod • 300 East 39th St.
- Father’s Day Pop-Up at Parlor • 1707 Locust St.
- 3D Printer Build & Repair Clinic at Hammerspace • 5200 E. 45th St.
Wednesday, June 12
- Networking Nonprofit Style at Berkley Riverfront Park hosted by Nonprofit Connect • 1000 Berkley Parkway
HERE’S A LIST OF MAKER SPACES AROUND KC:
- FabLab at Metropolitan Community College • 1779 Universal Ave.
- Hammerspace Community Workshop • 440 E 63rd St.
- KC Woodworkers Guild • 3189 Mercier St.
- Maker Studio at Union Station • 30 West Pershing Road
- Maker Village • 606 E 31st St.
- The Sewing Labs • 1305 East 27th St.
- Urban Farming Guys • 3700 E 12th St.
- Lawrence Creates Makerspace • 512 E 9th St. in Lawrence
- Johnson County Library MakerSpace • 9875 W 87th St. in Overland Park
Comments