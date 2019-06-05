Maker City KC calendar: 5 parties, pop-ups, and other events to check out June 6-12

We want to be your go-to source for exciting events and what’s happening within the Kansas City-area maker community.

Here are our calendar picks for this week — you can see even more on our Facebook page.

Thursday, June 6

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

ArtsKC Summer Arts Party: Conspire at Crossroads Hotel • 2101 Central St.

Saturday, June 8

2nd Saturday in NKC: Arts & Maker Studio Crawl at DesignWerx • 1313 Atlantic, North Kansas City

Meet the Makers: Kansas City hosted by tasteMAKERS at Plexpod • 300 East 39th St.

3D Printer Build & Repair Clinic at Hammerspace • 5200 E. 45th St.

Wednesday, June 12

Networking Nonprofit Style at Berkley Riverfront Park hosted by Nonprofit Connect • 1000 Berkley Parkway

HERE’S A LIST OF MAKER SPACES AROUND KC: