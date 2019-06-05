All about Liv + Work, the Wichita clothing brand that has collaborated with Lululemon

Liv Grant founded her small batch clothing and accessory brand, Liv + Work, while living in Chicago in 2015.

The company, now based in Grant’s hometown of Wichita, Kansas, specializes in hand-dyed or hand-painted clothing and bags made from natural fabrics and materials sourced from American companies. The company’s mission is to help women to embrace their femininity and power.

Most recently, Liv + Work has been focusing on limited edition clothing collections with Lululemon, and a “Bag Bar” with customizable bags made from vintage Southwest tapestries and genuine leather. The company is one of more than 20 makers that will be on display at the 6th annual Boulevardia festival happening in Kansas City’s historic Stockyards District in The West Bottoms on Friday and Saturday, June 14 and 15.

Click here for more info about the Boulevardia Makers Market.

1. What inspires you and your work?

Women. It is so important to not only love and support our female tribe but it is important to love yourself as a woman! Embracing your femininity (however that is defined for you) will empower you and set a positive example for others, creating a divine domino effect. I am honored to not only be a female brand owner but also someone who can inspire others to harness their power and let it shine.

2. Are makers doers or dreamers?

Makers are doers. It may begin with the seedling of a dream or an idea or an inspiration, but what really makes the difference is the grind to make it happen. A lot of blood, sweat and tears go into these “maker brands” and it all pays off when we connect with a customer and see them smile with our creation.

3. What invention/product do you wish you would have created?

The loom. It’s fascinating. There is so much history there that I could get real nerdy about. So many kinds of looms and ways of weaving, yielding in many different tapestries from cultures all around space and time.

4. What is the worst invention/product still embraced by modern society?

Ah, this is a tough one. Off the top of my head: fidget spinners. Um… who has time for that? My hands are too busy making things.

5. If you could sit down and have a drink with any person in your industry, who would it be and why?

Iris Apfel. Her style alone is enough of a reason to be in her presence. Her personality, amazing. But to hear about her life’s journey from interior designer to fashion icon and museum curator straight from her mouth, maybe over a couple of martinis, would be a dream! What an unbelievable inspiration of how to live a life without boundaries.

6. What do you love most about the Maker Movement happening in Kansas City right now?

I started my brand in Chicago, which is somewhat over-saturated, but I’m from Wichita, which is still growing. So when I come to Kansas City for events, it’s very inspiring. I may be seeing it from the outside in, but I find the cameraderie between makers, shops and event producers incomparable. The collaborations between makers and how they build upon each others’ brands… there’s something special about the KC Maker scene that is unmatched.

7. Who or what is another maker in Kansas City that you’re impressed and inspired by?

She may not currently be a maker per se — or maybe she is… she could be an amazing basket weaver and I just didn’t know — but Katie Mabry van Dieren. Talk about a powerhouse and inspiration from a female entrepreneur standpoint and beyond! Her lovely work with the community on the Troost Market Collective, and her amazing event Strawberry Swing. There isn’t much more I can say without fangirling.

8. What Kansas City creation/icon best reflects our makers community?

Not being from Kansas City myself, I feel obligated to say I’m not sure yet. But I hope to explore on my next trip to KC and discover that. I’ve been lucky to meet so many KC makers who have made me feel a part of their community. They are a constant beacon for inspiration and advice.

9. If you could ask people to do just one thing to support the Maker Movement, what would it be?

Understand the value of what you are purchasing, and in turn what that purchase may mean to the maker. It is immensely worth it from both sides. Period.

Keep up with Liv + Work here: