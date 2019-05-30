KC maker spotlight: Meet Lily of Lily Dawson Designs

Festival note: Lily Dawson Designs is one of 20+ makers that will be on display at the 6th annual Boulevardia festival happening in Kansas City’s historic Stockyards District in The West Bottoms on Friday and Saturday, June 14 and 15. For more info about the fest go HERE and for more info about the Makers at the fest, go HERE.

Lily Dawson thinks there are way too many reasons to feel bad in this world. To find happiness and balance, she creates jewelry that encourages playfulness and humility. She makes handmade statement jewelry and has been doing so for 12 years now. Her path started by making bracelets in Columbia, MO and moved on to a wider array of jewelry offerings within the past decade and now calls Kansas City home.





1. What inspires you and your work?

Materials! I try to make jewelry pieces out of items I love. Sometimes that means rocks, sometimes sweet little jade horses and bear figurines.

2. Are makers doers or dreamers?

Yes :)

3. What invention / product do you wish you would have created?

Kombucha, it takes up the bulk of my grocery budget. Freaking gut health, man.

4. What is the worst invention / product still embraced by modern society?

The cell phone.

5. If you could sit down and have a drink with any person in your industry, who would it be and why?

I’m not a huge fan of talking shop since I’m around it all day long, I much prefer my happy hours to be spent with people who aren’t going to ask me about my work.

6. What do you love most about the Maker Movement happening in Kansas City right now?

All the great opportunities that are popping up to reach more customers and meet more cool people as a result of the trend towards handmade.

7. Who or what is another maker in Kansas City that you’re impressed and inspired by?

Kelsey Pike is the most hard-working small business owner. Even if I can’t be her, the fact that I face her all day in our shared studio space must mean that her motivation will rub off on me somehow.

8. What Kansas City creation / icon best reflects our makers’ community?

One of those cute comedians like Paul Rudd or Sudeikis: Laid back, adorable, funny, knows when to work hard and when to take a break. Doesn’t take themselves too seriously.

9. If you could ask people to do just ONE thing to support the Maker Movement what would you ask or tell them?

If you have the money, spend it on handmade.

