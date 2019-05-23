Maker City KC
Maker City KC calendar: 5 festivals, workshops and other events to check out May 23-30
We want to be your go-to source for exciting events and what’s happening within the Kansas City-area maker community.
Here are our calendar picks for this week — you can see even more on our Facebook page.
Saturday, May 25
- A Girl Ready to Lead at 9AM-2PM • hosted by Literacy KC, 3036 Troost Ave.
- KCStrongWomen Group Photo at 9AM • 1919 Baltimore Ave.
Sunday, May 26
- Silversmithing Basics: Hand-Forged Silver Band Ring • Hammerspace, 5200 E. 45th St.
Thursday, May 30
- Rise Up, Get Started Entrepreneurship Celebration • Plexpod, 300 E. 39th St.
- HOME sweet HOLE shop-warming party at 5:30-7:30PM • The Rabbit Hole, 919 E. 14th Ave. in North Kansas City
HERE’S A LIST OF MAKER SPACES AROUND KC:
- FabLab at Metropolitan Community College • 1779 Universal Ave.
- Hammerspace Community Workshop • 440 E 63rd St.
- KC Woodworkers Guild • 3189 Mercier St.
- Maker Studio at Union Station • 30 West Pershing Road
- Maker Village • 606 E 31st St.
- The Sewing Labs • 1305 East 27th St.
- Urban Farming Guys • 3700 E 12th St.
- Lawrence Creates Makerspace • 512 E 9th St. in Lawrence
- Johnson County Library MakerSpace • 9875 W 87th St. in Overland Park
