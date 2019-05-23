KC maker spotlight: Meet the owners of Fetch, a ‘distinctly American’ West Bottoms shop

Fetch, a West Bottoms boutique that sells paper, gifts and various goods, identifies itself as “distinctly American.”

Owners Stephanie Richardson and Patrick Froman curate items that are unique and made in the U.S.A. But Fetch, located at 1101 Mulberry St., is much more than a store. According to the website, it’s “a place you can visit and know you are among friends — friends who are all equal and unified in the quest for the unique and surprising.”

Fetch serves Kansas City’s maker community with regular classes and workshops that teach participants everything from how to read tarot cards to how to bind a leather journal. Fetch is also hosting the West Bottoms Block Party on September 14 with neighboring merchants.

Here’s our interview with the owners.

1. What inspires you and your work?

We are inspired daily by all of the brands and artists we work with. Since we look to carry independent makers from all over the country, we are always amazed at the creativity, passion, and hard work each artist puts into their brand.

2. Are makers doers or dreamers?

Both! Gotta have the dream first and put in the work to make it happen.

Processed with VSCO with c1 preset

3. What invention/product do you wish you would have created?

Probably the iPhone, man’s greatest invention.

4. What is the worst invention/product still embraced by modern society?

Keeping up with the Kardashians.

5. If you could sit down and have a drink with any person in your industry, who would it be and why?

Kiwi (Schloffel), the owner of Craft Boner. We would go to Texas Roadhouse and drink whiskey and frozen drinks. She has been with us since the beginning and she’s effing hilarious. We finally got to meet her in person last year at Boulevardia but didn’t get to have drinks with her yet.

6. What do you love most about the maker movement happening in Kansas City right now?

The community mentality. In KC there is a strong feeling of “community over competition” in the small business/local retail/art scene, and that’s super important. For all of us to grow and succeed we need each other to succeed too.

7. Who or what is another maker in Kansas City that you’re impressed and inspired by?

Our friends at Normal Human are doing some pretty amazing things and we love collaborating with them. Their custom design work is always on point and they’re just great dudes.

8. What Kansas City creation/icon best reflects our community of makers?

The shuttlecock... not sure why, maybe because it’s always moving, maybe because we just like the name.

9. If you could ask people to do just ONE thing to support the maker movement what would you ask or tell them?

Shop small and local, always. Use your hard earned money to support our community. Each purchase supports someone’s dream and keeps us in business!

Visit Fetch at 1101 Mulberry St. in the West Bottoms and follow them online here: