Maker City KC
Maker City KC calendar: 5 festivals, workshops and other events to check out May 16-22
We want to be your go-to source for exciting events and what’s happening within the Kansas City-area maker community.
Here are our calendar picks for this week
Thursday, May 16
- Grand Opening Celebration at iWerx Gladstone • 7001 N. Locust St. in Gladstone
Join the iWerx team, local dignitaries and business owners as iWerx celebrates its newest coworking facility in Gladstone. This facility features 76 private offices, five conference rooms and other amenities that help businesses grow. The event is free and will feature entertainment, light fare and refreshments.
Saturday, May 18
- Block Carving & Printing Workshop 11AM-4PM • Hammerpress, 500 Southwest Blvd.
- 15th Annual Troost Festival 11AM-8PM • Troost Avenue between 31st Street and Linwood Boulevard
- Reflecting Motion: A spectacular outdoor art experience with Quixotic 8-11PM • Union Station, 30 W. Pershing Road
- Mac Properties Maker Fest Community Festival 2-5PM • Mac Properties, 301 E. Armour Blvd.
HERE’S A LIST OF MAKER SPACES AROUND KC:
- FabLab at Metropolitan Community College • 1779 Universal Ave.
- Hammerspace Community Workshop • 440 E 63rd St.
- KC Woodworkers Guild • 3189 Mercier St.
- Maker Studio at Union Station • 30 West Pershing Road
- Maker Village • 606 E 31st St.
- The Sewing Labs • 1305 East 27th St.
- Urban Farming Guys • 3700 E 12th St.
- Lawrence Creates Makerspace • 512 E 9th St. in Lawrence
- Johnson County Library MakerSpace • 9875 W 87th St. in Overland Park
