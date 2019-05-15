Maker City KC

Maker City KC calendar: 5 festivals, workshops and other events to check out May 16-22

We want to be your go-to source for exciting events and what’s happening within the Kansas City-area maker community.

Here are our calendar picks for this week — you can see even more on our Facebook page.

Thursday, May 16

Join the iWerx team, local dignitaries and business owners as iWerx celebrates its newest coworking facility in Gladstone. This facility features 76 private offices, five conference rooms and other amenities that help businesses grow. The event is free and will feature entertainment, light fare and refreshments.

Saturday, May 18

hammerpressevent.jpg

troostevent.jpg

quixoticreflecting.jpg

HERE’S A LIST OF MAKER SPACES AROUND KC:

  Comments  