Maker City KC
Maker City KC calendar: five events to check out the week of May 9-15
We want to be your aggregator of exciting events and a resource for what’s happening within the Kansas City-area maker community.
Here are our calendar picks for this week — you can see even more on our Facebook page:
Saturday, May 11
- The 5th Annual Spring Swing! 10AM-6PM • Alexander Majors Barn, 8201 State Line Road
Join us as we celebrate spring and the handmade movement at the Midwest’s top indie craft fair, The Strawberry Swing. The event features more than 100 handmade and vintage vendors, plus food trucks, live music, kids’ crafts and DIY classes.
- Making the Connection, a DIY educational series event hosted by Women on the Rise 2-4PM • Folk Alliance, 601 Avenida Cesar E. Chavez Suite #100
- Drugstore Kansas City Spring Open Studios 6-9PM • The Drugstore at 3948 Main St.
Sunday, May 12 • Mother’s Day
- Mother’s Day Mom and Me Watercolor at 10AM • Crossroads Hotel Kansas City at 2101 Central St.
Wednesday, May 15
- Social Growth Tactics on a Budget for the Big Slick Celebrity Weekend 7:30-9AM • Spokes Cafe and Cyclery, 1200 Washington Suite B
HERE’S A LIST OF MAKER SPACES AROUND KC:
- FabLab at Metropolitan Community College • 1779 Universal Ave.
- Hammerspace Community Workshop • 440 E 63rd St.
- KC Woodworkers Guild • 3189 Mercier St.
- Maker Studio at Union Station • 30 West Pershing Road
- Maker Village • 606 E 31st St.
- The Sewing Labs • 1305 East 27th St.
- Urban Farming Guys • 3700 E 12th St.
- Lawrence Creates Makerspace • 512 E 9th St. in Lawrence
- Johnson County Library MakerSpace • 9875 W 87th St. in Overland Park
Comments