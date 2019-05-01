5 events to check out this week: May 2-8

We want to be your aggregator of exciting events and serve as a resource for you on what is happening within the Kansas City area Maker community. Here are our picks for this week and you can see even more events on our Facebook page:

Friday, May 3-Sunday, May 5

Saturday, May 4

Battle 4 KC - Largest LightSaber Battle World Record Attempt - Saturday, 3-11PM at Berkley Riverfront, 110 Berkley Plaza, KCMO

Join Friends of the River KC, Port KC, Exploring Roots, Reshaping KC, and many more as we celebrate May the 4th be with you in a jampacked day of Star Wars fun.





Children’s activities run from open to close all across the park, and Local Legends Gaming will be onsite for gamers of all ages and levels to battle in their giant mobile gaming truck. We are a park, and park party people - so please plan to play and enjoy all of the green spaces around us.





Food and drink available all afternoon and evening from local KC vendors, including booze from Touring Taps in our very own Cantina Bar with can’t miss performances from The Social Symphony KC.





Sunday, May 5

Wanderfest! • begins at noon, 20 participating businesses and organizations around 31st and Cherry Street

Come explore Tower East District! Join us for a fun day of art, crafts, music, food & drinks! Visitors will pick up a guide map, and as they explore each participating location, they’ll collect stamps in their passport from each location. When finished, they can enter the raffle to win goodies from each participating organization.

Wednesday, May 8

Saturday, May 11





The 5th Annual Spring Swing! • 10AM-6PM, Alexander Majors Barn, 8201 State Line Rd, KCMO

Join us as we celebrate Spring and the handmade movement at The Midwest’s top indie craft fair, The Strawberry Swing. 100+ handmade & vintage vendors + food trucks + live music + kids’ crafts + DIY classes + lil makers + make & take flower bouquets = a perfect day!

