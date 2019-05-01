Maker City KC
5 events to check out this week: May 2-8
Friday, May 3-Sunday, May 5
- 34th Brookside Art Fair • Brookside, KCMO
Saturday, May 4
- Battle 4 KC - Largest LightSaber Battle World Record Attempt - Saturday, 3-11PM at Berkley Riverfront, 110 Berkley Plaza, KCMO
Join Friends of the River KC, Port KC, Exploring Roots, Reshaping KC, and many more as we celebrate May the 4th be with you in a jampacked day of Star Wars fun.
Children’s activities run from open to close all across the park, and Local Legends Gaming will be onsite for gamers of all ages and levels to battle in their giant mobile gaming truck. We are a park, and park party people - so please plan to play and enjoy all of the green spaces around us.
Food and drink available all afternoon and evening from local KC vendors, including booze from Touring Taps in our very own Cantina Bar with can’t miss performances from The Social Symphony KC.
Sunday, May 5
- Wanderfest! • begins at noon, 20 participating businesses and organizations around 31st and Cherry Street
Come explore Tower East District! Join us for a fun day of art, crafts, music, food & drinks! Visitors will pick up a guide map, and as they explore each participating location, they’ll collect stamps in their passport from each location. When finished, they can enter the raffle to win goodies from each participating organization.
Wednesday, May 8
- Drunk Texting: Cocktails & Calligraphy • at Fetch, 1101 Mulberry Street, KCMO
Saturday, May 11
- The 5th Annual Spring Swing! • 10AM-6PM, Alexander Majors Barn, 8201 State Line Rd, KCMO
Join us as we celebrate Spring and the handmade movement at The Midwest’s top indie craft fair, The Strawberry Swing. 100+ handmade & vintage vendors + food trucks + live music + kids’ crafts + DIY classes + lil makers + make & take flower bouquets = a perfect day!
HERE’S A LIST OF MAKER SPACES AROUND KC:
- FabLab at Metropolitan Community College • 1779 Universal Avenue, KCMO
- Hammerspace Community Workshop • 440 E 63rd St, KCMO
- KC Woodworkers Guild • 3189 Mercier St, KCMO
- Maker Studio at Union Station • 30 West Pershing Rd, KCMO
- Maker Village • 606 E 31st St, KCMO
- The Sewing Labs • 1305 East 27th St, KCMO
- Urban Farming Guys • 3700 E 12th St KCMO
- Lawrence Creates Makerspace • 512 E 9th St, Lawrence, KS
- Johnson County Library MakerSpace • 9875 W 87th St, Overland Park, KS
