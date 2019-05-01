9 questions with a maker: meet David of David Christopher Coss

Born and raised in a suburb of Kansas City, David Coss is an artist and web developer and the owner/operator of David Christopher Coss. Graduating with a BFA from Kansas State University, his creativity and artistry grew as a passion within and outside of the work place. David enjoys working in various mediums of art with woodworking taking the lead as the most rewarding. In 2018, he began experimenting with a CO2 laser and wood to create 3-D sculpture that emphasizes a sense depth and precision. This venture has gone beyond the home studio and into sales and custom requests. Whether it’s letting the pen compose an abstract piece or re-imagining a subject into his personal style, the focus isn’t so much about a sale as it is enjoying an outlet for earnest art.

1. What inspires you and your work?





I am inspired by many things around me, but one that stands out in my work is my obsession with outer space. It fascinates me both in real life and science fiction.

2. Are makers doers or dreamers?











3. What invention / product do you wish you would have created?



I would have to say Legos. They are for sure my spirit animal. I have grown up with them and they have helped shape my creative/maker abilities. As an adult I still get a rush sitting down with all those pieces and just creating something out of little blocks, plus they’re so iconic.







4. What is the worst invention / product still embraced by modern society?



It has to be Makers are both for sure! First you have to start out with a dream and then build that dream into a reality that you’re proud of.I would have to say Legos. They are for sure my spirit animal. I have grown up with them and they have helped shape my creative/maker abilities. As an adult I still get a rush sitting down with all those pieces and just creating something out of little blocks, plus they’re so iconic.It has to be dongles , I use them everyday with my computer and I hate that I have accepted them as a normal workflow.

5. If you could sit down and have a drink with any person in your industry, who would it be and why?











6. What do you love most about the Maker Movement happening in Kansas City right now?



I love that there is a wide variety of creativity I see on a daily basis. I work with a ton of creative people, they all have a personal creative outlet, from 3-D modeling area buildings to developing board games. Those people inspire me to keep going in my own personal making endeavors. I would love to meet Adam Savage from Mythbusters . He has a website/ YouTube channel called Tested which is all about making and I feel like we would click easily. We have similar interests and I admire his ability to think through his projects fast and in very creative ways. I imagine I would learn so much from just one conversation with him.I love that there is a wide variety of creativity I see on a daily basis. I work with a ton of creative people, they all have a personal creative outlet, from 3-D modeling area buildings to developing board games. Those people inspire me to keep going in my own personal making endeavors.

7. Who or what is another maker in Kansas City that you’re impressed and inspired by?











8. What Kansas City creation / icon best reflects our makers’ community?



The small businesses around town that support local makers and offer a place/opportunity to share their work with the rest of the city.







9. If you could ask people to do just ONE thing to support the Maker Movement what would you ask or tell them?



One way to support the makers in our community is to talk with them on social media or in person. We all love to have people interested in what we are doing, it keeps the fuel burning when it may have been a rough day. As an introvert I will always come out of my shell when some take an interest in what I am doing. This may be a little different than what was expected, but I am very impressed by the local makers spaces. A year ago I didn’t even know those places existed, it opened up a new set of experiences and mediums that put me on a more serious making journey. The staff at these places are amazing, they are always helping out with the next generation of makers. I am sure there will be a few great makers in the future that can trace back their passion to local maker spaces.The small businesses around town that support local makers and offer a place/opportunity to share their work with the rest of the city.One way to support the makers in our community is to talk with them on social media or in person. We all love to have people interested in what we are doing, it keeps the fuel burning when it may have been a rough day. As an introvert I will always come out of my shell when some take an interest in what I am doing.

Follow David Christopher Coss on the web here:









