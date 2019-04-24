5 events to check out this week: April 25-May 2

We want to be your aggregator of exciting events and serve as a resource for you on what is happening within the Kansas City area Maker community. Here are our picks for this week and you can see even more events on our Facebook page:

Friday, April 26-Sunday, April 28

2019 KCAI Illustration End of Semester Show • KC Art Institute, 324 E 43rd St, KCMO

Kansas City Startup Weekend • Safetyculture, 2114 Central Street, 6th Floor, KCMO

Saturday, April 27-Sunday, April 28

GeekCraft Expo KC • Kansas City Convention Center, 301 W 13th St, Ste 100, KCMO

Saturday, April 27

Plaza PopCon 2019 • Kansas City Public Library - Plaza Branch, 4801 Main St, KCMO

Sunday, April 28

Sustainability Panel: hospitality and restaurant industry • Crossroads Hotel, 2101 Central St, KCMO

Saturday, May 4

Largest LightSaber Battle World Record Attempt • Berkley Riverfront, 110 Berkley Plaza, KCMO

Join Friends of the River KC, Port KC, Exploring Roots, Reshaping KC, and many more as we celebrate May the 4th be with you in a jam-packed day of Star Wars fun.





Children’s activities run from open to close all across the park, and Local Legends Gaming will be onsite for gamers of all ages and levels to battle in their giant mobile gaming truck. We are a park, and park party people - so please plan to play and enjoy all of the green spaces around us.





Food and drink available all afternoon and evening from local KC vendors, including booze from Touring Taps in our very own Cantina Bar with can’t miss performances from The Social Symphony KC.













