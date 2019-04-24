9 questions with a maker: meet Jennifer of Janesko - a modern lifestyle brand

Janesko is a modern lifestyle brand owned and designed by artist Jennifer Janesko, it features beautifully and thoughtfully designed accessories for women. Janesko launched in September 2012, with the debut of her first jewelry collection. Jennifer Janesko earned her BFA in fashion design and went on to create fashion illustrations in the commercial art world for several years. Her commercial work soon transitioned into a 20 year career in fine art. Her roots in fashion never left her and in 2011 she began creating jewelry designs, which became the foundation of JANESKO, LLC. Janesko’s fine art background allows her to apply the fundamentals of art to each design, focusing on balance, composition, color and texture. Janesko’s own aesthetic reflects an appreciation for minimal shapes that display unexpected details. Minimal in line but grand in gesture, Janesko accessories tell a story that immediately communicates the idea of classic lines, with an elevated sensibility.

1. What inspires you and your work?

All of my creative work is primarily inspired travel. Every time I step into a new environment I am bombarded by colors, textures, culture, sounds and people with a style unique to the region. All of that is absorbed and I might utilize it right away or utilize it years later.

2. Are makers doers or dreamers?

Well, if you make a dream, then you are a doer.

3. What invention / product do you wish you would have created?

I always thought it would be cool if you could go on a trip and hire a regional photographer to meet you in a location of your choosing and take candid shots, maybe even drone shots. This would be great for groups because there is always that person that is left out of a shot, or worse a stranger takes a blurry photo. I heard that someone is doing that now.

4. What is the worst invention / product still embraced by modern society?

Leaf blowers- How lazy are we that we need to pollute the air with noise and gas fumes instead of raking leaves, which is actually good for your body. Visors- Just wear a hat and quit trying to have it both ways. Rain-shower shower heads- another invention that men thought all the women would love, but we all hate them. Do we look thrilled to be caught in an actual rainstorm? I’m trying to keep it light and not go into all the terrible environmental related things we have put out into the world...

5. If you could sit down and have a drink with any person in your industry, who would it be and why?

I’m not fascinated with a lot of famous people, but Tom Ford always has my undivided attention. He is completely authentic, living his brand and his brand is his life. His aesthetic is flawless.

6. What do you love most about the Maker Movement happening in Kansas City right now?

I love how it has made us all feel connected. It is similar to the way people get behind a sports team. You are mostly stranger in a stadium, but you look in the eyes of other fans and you feel a knowing kinship and a common love. I feel a connectivity in this city and I don’t really feel that vibe in other American cities.

7. Who or what is another maker in Kansas City that you’re impressed and inspired by?





I’m impressed by the momentum of the Made In KC team. They continue to grow and their success is built on the single idea of supporting KC makers and fans. Also, a different sort of “maker”, but I am thrilled and impressed by the culinary scene in KC. I think opening and running a restaurant is challenging in every way. There are so many moving parts, a good chef is not enough. Props to the people who can pull it off and have longevity.

8. What Kansas City creation / icon best reflects our makers’ community?

Hmmm, I’m not sure I can pick one anymore. So many makers are in the mix now that it is hard to keep up! With so many designs already out there, it forces creative thinking for something new.

9. If you could ask people to do just ONE thing to support the Maker Movement what would you ask or tell them?

Check to see if the maker sells direct to the consumer, particularly if it is a new business, because it is not easy to gain momentum in those first couple years of business. Also, when it comes to gifts, shop local. Seems like a no brainer, but I know how easy it is to just do a couple clicks on Amazon. Take a couple extra minutes to go to a makers site or local stores and spend your dollars there.

