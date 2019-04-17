Maker City KC: Google really loves KC, our makers, music, museums, chefs, BBQ and everything else

Did you hear the news recently about how much Google loves KC? I mean, we knew they loved KC when they launched Google Fiber here a few years back, teaching us what a gigabit was well before other folks heard the silly word. Well, massive hat tip to Google AGAIN, as they’re back at it and giving KC even more love.





They recently announced that KC would be the first city in the US to have it’s own search engine, specifically on their Arts & Culture platform. It will give KC a stage to shine on like no other! The title of the piece alone makes us giddy, “Kansas City: Smoke Rings and the Finer Things - From murals to the Monarchs, and from bebop to burnt ends.”

It’s a collaboration with so many amazing institutions in KC, from The Nelson to The National WWI Museum, to the Kauffman Center to the Black Archives of Mid-America. The content is rich and it’s a great way to spend a few hours of your live.

Part of the Arts & Culture package for Google is an impressive video series. We wanted to make sure that fans and friends of Maker City KC see these videos!

Watch them HERE.

Congrats to everyone featured in the videos and also to all of us, for being recognized as an Arts & Culture hub of the world, of course we’ve all known that for a while now, but it’s great that Google is catching on.



