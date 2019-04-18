5 events to check out this week: April 18-24

Read Next

I’m Teresa, owner of The Peanut Gallery. This has been a passion of mine for many years. The Peanut Gallery offers you wares for a small price and shtick for free. Jewelry is the main product but you’ll always be able to find a variety of things for sale like license plate journals, tiny top hat fascinators, magnets, wine charms and more. Visit my online store, booth at Ugly Glass & Co. or catch me at an event to pick up your very own one of a kind Peanut Gallery piece.