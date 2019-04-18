Maker City KC
5 events to check out this week: April 18-24
Here are our picks for this week:
Thursday, April 18
Innovation Exchange: Startup Burnout with Startup Hustle The 10 Spot 1000 BROADWAY BLVD Suite 300, Kansas City, Missouri 64105
https://www.facebook.com/events/2250968474941805/
Friday, April 19
Ava Middleton + Stephanie Carey at CreativeMornings - Free National WWI Museum and Memorial 2 Memorial Drive, Kansas City, Missouri 64108
https://www.facebook.com/events/821743218191502/
Saturday, April 20
Youth Entrepreneur Day American Jazz Museum, 18th and Vine 1616 E 18th St, Kansas City, Missouri 64105 https://www.facebook.com/events/138465750429921/
Saturday, April 20
Open Studios!by Charlotte Street Town Pavilion Studios (1100 Walnut Street, 6th Floor, KCMO, 64106) https://www.facebook.com/events/461171351085863/
Thursday, April 25 Pints & Policy: KC Mayoral Candidates Discuss Nonprofit Issues Nonprofit Connect: Network. Learn. Grow. 125 E 31st St, Ste 100, Kansas City, Missouri 64108
https://www.facebook.com/events/555051381640007/
HERE’S A LIST OF MAKER SPACES AROUND KC:
- FabLab at Metropolitan Community College • 1779 Universal Avenue, KCMO
- Hammerspace Community Workshop • 440 E 63rd St, KCMO
- KC Woodworkers Guild • 3189 Mercier St, KCMO
- Maker Studio at Union Station • 30 West Pershing Rd, KCMO
- Maker Village • 606 E 31st St, KCMO
- The Sewing Labs • 1305 East 27th St, KCMO
- Urban Farming Guys • 3700 E 12th St KCMO
- Lawrence Creates Makerspace • 512 E 9th St, Lawrence, KS
- Johnson County Library MakerSpace • 9875 W 87th St, Overland Park, KS
