5 events to check out this week: April 18-24

We want to be your aggregator of exciting events and serve as a resource for you on what is happening within the Kansas City area Maker community. Here are our picks for this week and you can see even more events on our Facebook page:

Thursday, April 18

Innovation Exchange: Startup Burnout with Startup Hustle The 10 Spot 1000 BROADWAY BLVD Suite 300, Kansas City, Missouri 64105

https://www.facebook.com/events/2250968474941805/

Friday, April 19

Ava Middleton + Stephanie Carey at CreativeMornings - Free National WWI Museum and Memorial 2 Memorial Drive, Kansas City, Missouri 64108

https://www.facebook.com/events/821743218191502/

Saturday, April 20

Youth Entrepreneur Day American Jazz Museum, 18th and Vine 1616 E 18th St, Kansas City, Missouri 64105 https://www.facebook.com/events/138465750429921/

Saturday, April 20

Open Studios!by Charlotte Street Town Pavilion Studios (1100 Walnut Street, 6th Floor, KCMO, 64106) https://www.facebook.com/events/461171351085863/

Thursday, April 25 Pints & Policy: KC Mayoral Candidates Discuss Nonprofit Issues Nonprofit Connect: Network. Learn. Grow. 125 E 31st St, Ste 100, Kansas City, Missouri 64108

https://www.facebook.com/events/555051381640007/

HERE’S A LIST OF MAKER SPACES AROUND KC:

Have an event or Maker Space that we should know about? email Chris at chaghirian@kcstar.com
