9 questions with a maker: meet Teresa from The Peanut Gallery

I’m Teresa, owner of The Peanut Gallery. This has been a passion of mine for many years. The Peanut Gallery offers you wares for a small price and shtick for free. Jewelry is the main product but you’ll always be able to find a variety of things for sale like license plate journals, tiny top hat fascinators, magnets, wine charms and more. Visit my online store, booth at Ugly Glass & Co. or catch me at an event to pick up your very own one of a kind Peanut Gallery piece.

1. What inspires you and your work?

Everything. Mostly odd and unusual things, but I pull inspiration from everything I see and things that I can see being something other than their intended purpose.

2. Are makers doers or dreamers?

Both. I think they need to be both. Makers have to be doers or they’re just dreamers and not making. Dreaming is where the creativity and drive comes in.

3. What invention / product do you wish you would have created?

E6000 It is the best adhesive next to tacky glue and hot glue guns

4. What is the worst invention / product still embraced by modern society?

Glitter. It is very much a love hate relationship. I love to look at it and love to see it but it is horrible for our environment and not always good to our bodies.

5. If you could sit down and have a drink with any person in your industry, who would it be and why?

Jennifer Perkins. She is kitschy and creative. I’ve been following her work and adventures since she had a show on TV years ago. Her style is vintage and retro which is right up my alley. I would like to think we have a similar style at times but still so very different. I bet she would have a lot of stories to tell about the craft industry.

6. What do you love most about the Maker Movement happening in Kansas City right now?

I love how large it has become. I started a group that pushed for people to get out and make things about 10 years ago and passed it on to focus on my own art. This was before the maker boom. It is incredible to see the city go from makers in their homes for fun to makers selling their goods and it becoming a way of life.

7. Who or what is another maker in Kansas City that you’re impressed and inspired by?

Darcy Bloss is the first person that comes to mind for me. She was pushing a maker movement when I first got into the scene. Get out and create, make something. That’s what the goal was at the time. She was involved in so much and very inspirational. Life took us both in new directions and now today the person I see in that position is Katie Mabry Van Dieren. She is very much a driving force behind the maker movement in Kansas City right now.

8. What Kansas City creation / icon best reflects our makers’ community?

Art Alley. It is in the heart of the Crossroads District. This area is the beginning of it all in my opinion. It went from a handful of galleries and artists to streets flooded with creative minds and talent. The murals in that alley are a daily reflection of that.

9. If you could ask people to do just ONE thing to support the Maker Movement what would you ask or tell them?

SHARE! Even if you can’t show up to an event or make a purchase, share and spread the word. You never know who you might know that can make it or will buy from the people you love and support. Visit The Peanut Gallery booth on the lower level of Ugly Glass & Co. in the West Bottoms 1285 Hickory St. KCMO 64102

Want to know more about The Peanut Gallery? Find them on the web here: