5 events to check out this week: April 11-17
We want to be your aggregator of exciting events and serve as a resource for you on what is happening within the Kansas City area Maker community. Here are our picks for this week and you can see even more events on our Facebook page:
Thursday, April 11
- Growth From Within Summit: Economic Gardening for Prosperity at iWerx at 1520 Clay St., North Kansas City
Friday, April 12
- Compile KC 2019 at Plexpod (Crossroads) at 1712 Main St, KCMO
Saturday, April 13
April Second Saturday! Meet the Makers at Made in KC Marketplace on The Plaza at 306 West 47th Street KCMO
- April Showers Craft Festival at The Shawnee Civic Centre at 13817 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, KS
- Spring Craft Show in Eudora KS at 1630 Elm St, Eudora, KS
Tuesday, April 16
- Speed Networking for creatives, artists, photographers, etc. at InterUrban ArtHouse at 8001 Newton St, Overland Park, KS
HERE’S A LIST OF MAKER SPACES AROUND KC:
- FabLab at Metropolitan Community College • 1779 Universal Avenue, KCMO
- Hammerspace Community Workshop • 440 E 63rd St, KCMO
- KC Woodworkers Guild • 3189 Mercier St, KCMO
- Maker Studio at Union Station • 30 West Pershing Rd, KCMO
- Maker Village • 606 E 31st St, KCMO
- The Sewing Labs • 1305 East 27th St, KCMO
- Urban Farming Guys • 3700 E 12th St KCMO
- Lawrence Creates Makerspace • 512 E 9th St, Lawrence, KS
- Johnson County Library MakerSpace • 9875 W 87th St, Overland Park, KS
